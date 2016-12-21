Kourtney Kardashian Is Reportedly 'In Awe' Of Rumored New Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly dating 23-year-old model Younes Bendjima. According to a new report, rumors regarding the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s potential romance with Bendjima first began swirling in late October. However, after she and Scott Disick allegedly reconciled, those reports quickly fizzled. Then, on December 16, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima were spotted together at a hotel in Los Angeles. “[Kourtney Kardashian] is on Cloud 9 right now with Younes,” a source told Hollywood Life on December 20. “He is a complete sweetheart and a total gentleman. Kourtney is in awe of his good looks and chiseled body, not to mention his charismatic personality. Younes on the other hand is quite taken with Kourtney and the fact that she is older, so mature and famous.” Kourtney Kardashian attends the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards on August 30, 2015

[Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images] Kourtney Kardashian is substantially older than her rumored new flame, but Bendjima isn’t the only younger man she’s been linked to. In fact, Kardashian was linked to the even younger Justin Bieber, 22, for several months after splitting from Scott Disick last summer. That said, Kardashian is allegedly quite impressed with Bendjima’s vibe. “[Kourtney Kardashian] has been bragging to her sisters and friends that he’s also very romantic, something Kourtney had been craving for a long time,” the source continued of Kardashian’s reported thoughts on Bendjima. “He spends most of his time in NYC or Paris, and has invited Kourtney to visit him next time he goes to France. She also likes how close he is to his own family, has no baggage and loves to cook for her. His dad owns a restaurant.” As for the status of Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Scott Disick, the father of her three children, Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2, the source claimed Disick was in the know about her alleged romance with Bendjima. “Scott knows about Younes and pretends like he isn’t bothered,” said the source. “He makes jokes about his age, but [Kourtney Kardashian] can tell that Scott is jealous. Younes is really classy and fashionable…everything Scott tries to be.” Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were rumored to have gotten back together weeks ago. Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian attend the #MyCalvins Denim Series launch on April 23, 2015

[Image by Chris Weeks/Getty Images] At the end of last month, a People Magazine report claimed Kourtney Kardashian had allowed her former partner to begin living with her and her kids in Calabasas but noted that the reality star was being cautious with her heart. “[Kourtney Kardashian] is still protecting herself,” a source explained to the magazine, adding that the mother of three “doesn’t want to say that they are back together until she knows for sure that Scott is fully committed to his family.” According to the source, Kourtney Kardashian seemed to be over Scott Disick for a long time and was acting as if she would never take him back. However, after Disick reportedly turned things around, she allegedly had a slight change of heart. “For the past few months, Scott has been amazing. He isn’t sober, but very well behaved. He has shown Kourtney that she and the kids are his number one priority,” the source said. Kourtney Kardashian’s rumored romance with Justin Bieber appeared to come to an end over the summer after they were seen together in Miami. During a trip to Southern Florida with her children, Kardashian and Bieber were said to have reunited at a couple of nightclubs before going their separate ways. Despite Kourtney Kardashian’s many outings with Justin Bieber, the alleged couple never confirmed they were dating and even now, the past status of their relationship remains a mystery. Kourtney Kardashian has also stayed mum on the nature of her relationship with Bendjima. [Featured Image by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx