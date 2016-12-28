Kourtney Kardashian Is Reportedly Pregnant, But Is Scott Disick Or Rumored Boyfriend Younes Bendjima The Father? [Rumor]

Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly expecting her fourth child. According to a new report, the 37-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is pregnant with her fourth child, but when it comes to the father, it is allegedly hard to say whether her potential baby daddy is her on-again, off-again partner Scott Disick, 33, or her rumored new boyfriend, 23-year-old Younes Bendjima. “[Kourtney Kardashian] has a thing for boy toys, and Younes is just her type. She’s been boasting to pals about his amazing six-pack, telling them she can’t keep her hands off his sexy body. Scott hit the roof when he heard she was hooking up with Younes,” an insider revealed to In Touch Weekly on December 28. Kourtney Kardashian was first seen with Bendjima weeks ago, but ultimately, the rumors regarding their alleged romance died down as reports claimed Kardashian had gotten back together with Disick, the father of her three children, Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2. Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian attend the launch of #MyCalvins Denim Series on April 23, 2015. [Image by Chris Weeks/Getty Images] Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick dated for nearly 10 years before splitting up in 2015 after to a trip to southern France that included Disick and his ex-girlfriend, Chloe Bartoli. After seeing photos of Disick looking quite cozy with the stylist, Kardashian ended their relationship. Months later, she seemingly moved on to a rumored romance with Justin Bieber, who was just 21 at the time. “She’s kind of beating herself up for ever getting involved with [Justin] in the first place, and not listening to her gut. She really regrets the whole thing,” a source previously revealed to In Touch Weekly. Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber began spending time together at the end of last year and continued to enjoy one another’s company until this past summer. In April, a source told People Magazine that Kourtney Kardashian and the pop singer had been “hooking up on and off for a few months now.” “He has met her kids, but they don’t hook up around the kids. It’s on nights when she has help and is able to go out,” the source explained. “[Kourtney Kardashian] is great. Justin thinks it’s cool that she is older and hot. She isn’t clingy and has her own life. There are no bad consequences for Justin to hook up with her. She is very easy going and just makes it fun for him to be around her.” Kourtney Kardashian films an episode of Amazon’s ‘Style Code Live’ on November 4, 2016. [Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images] Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber continued to spend time together for several months and faced allegations of a possible pregnancy on a couple of different occasions. Then, after a brief reunion in Miami in July, they appeared to go their separate ways as Bieber embarked on a short-lived romance with Sofia Richie, the younger sister of Kourtney Kardashian’s longtime friend, Nicole Richie. Because Kourtney Kardashian has been spending so much time with Scott Disick in the months since they split, they’ve regularly faced rumors of a potential reconciliation, but so far, they have not confirmed anything. Instead, they continue to focus on their children as Kardashian seemingly embarks on a new romance with Bendjima. Most recently, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima were spotted together at the SLS Hotel in Los Angeles. As Us Weekly revealed a short time later, Kourtney Kardashian reportedly contacted Bendjima earlier in the day and suggested they spend some time together. At the same time, the magazine’s source shut down the possibility of a reunion between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. “Scott has always hoped he could win Kourtney back,” an insider previously told the magazine. “Of course he hopes one day she will see the light and come back to him. That’s why he went to rehab. He has tried everything, but it’s Kourtney who won’t go there.” [Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]

