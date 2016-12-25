Kourtney Kardashian Makes Scott Disick Jealous With New Boyfriend [Rumors]

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s relationship has gone through many ups and downs. There have been rumors that the two were getting back together. However, Kourtney and Scott have always maintained a united front for the sake of their kids. And that’s one of the reasons they are spotted together mostly. [Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images] However, Radar Online has said that Scott Disick was reported to be very annoyed with the fact that Kourtney has started dating again. Kourtney is said to be dating Younes Bendjima who is only 23. And it looks like Scott isn’t happy. Scott Disick reportedly got sober just because she wanted to get back with Kourtney Kardashian. Kourtney, it may be recalled did not like Scott’s drinking and clubbing. “Scott told her that she was one of the only reasons he got sober, and that he is more in love with her now than he ever has been,” said sources. Although Kourtney is proud of what Scott has done, the sources have said that she is “not playing any games” with Scott anymore. “She let him know that she is very proud of him. But Kourtney is not going to play these games with Scott anymore.” It looks like despite everything Scott and Kourtney are still living with each other. It’s probably, only for the kids. “Of course the kids want them their mommy and daddy to be together forever,” the insider told Radar, adding, “They are still in couples counseling and they will eventually get back together. It is just a matter of time.” [Image by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for Women’s Health] The rumors on Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have been different at different times. It was being said that Kourtney Kardashian was seen with a possible baby bump. The sources have said that Scott Disick is going to move back with Kourtney after Christmas. “Scott’s asked to move back into Kourtney’s mansion after Christmas, and the couple has told pals they’re trying for another baby,” an insider revealed. It won’t be long before the two have a baby. “It’s only a matter of time before No. 4 is on the way,” the source added. For all those who think Kourtney and Scott don’t get along, it must be said that the two are very happy. “Kourtney and Scott get along incredibly well. They have been spending lots of time together and have even been hooking up here and there,” a source told Hollywood Life exclusively. Of course, Scott Disick has also tried very hard to make sure the relationship between the two works out. So much so, that he’s in better health. “He’s in better health and better spirits,” the source said. The sources have gone on to say that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star never stopped loving Scott. “Kourtney never stopped loving [Scott], and they both feel they make great babies together,” the source added. However, there have been many times when Scott has been utterly disrespectful to Kourtney. He said Kourtney looked pretty masculine and that she shouldn’t try too hard. “[Scott] often says [Kourtney] looks too masculine and even said she looked like a drag queen in her recent magazine shoot,” the sources have said. “Behind her back he’s mean as hell, saying she’s way too old for him now and trying way too hard to look sexy,” the insider said. Her friends have gone on to say that Scott Disick is never going to change, no matter what. “Scott’s such a douche, he’ll never change,” the source added. Do you think Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian should get back together? Do you think Scott is jealous of Kourtney’s new boyfriend? Tell us what you think in the comments section below. [Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]

