Kourtney Kardashian To Ditch Boyfriend Quincy Brown As Scott Disick Says ‘I Will Never Be Over Her’

Kourtney Kardashian may have to ditch boyfriend Quincy Brown and think twice about rekindling the former relationship with her ex, Scott Disick. Kourtney and Scott split up in July 2015, ending their relationship of nine years. Presently, Kourtney is dating P. Diddy’s son Quincy Brown and the couple has stayed strong after sparking romance rumors in December 2015. Kourtney Kardashian may have to ditch boyfriend Quincy Brown after the preview of the latest episode of KUWTK focuses on his former flame confessing his undying love for her. [Image by Chris Weeks/Getty Images] Scott Disick calls Kardashian the “love of his life” even after their publicized split. He took the notch higher when he professes his admiration for the mother of his three children, saying, “I will never be over her.” Do you think that statement would mend broken hearts? We think so as Kourtney thinks about ditching current boyfriend Quincy Brown. KUWTK‘s upcoming episode focuses on Scott’s feelings for ex-wife He’s not giving up hope, yet. The promotional ad for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians‘ upcoming episode this Sunday focuses on Scott’s unrelenting feelings for Kourtney K. He was the center of attention after Khloe and Kim Kardashian grilled him about their family vacation in Mexico. B E W A R E of D I N O S A U R S A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 3, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT Scott and Kourtney, together with their children — Mason, 7; Penelope, 4; and Reign, 2; had a private family getaway in Mexico. As soon as Kourtney was out of earshot, the two sisters bombard Scott with questions about what happened during the trip. Did they rekindle their romance? Khloe first asked Scott whether he and the reality star shared a kiss during the vacation. The father-of-three revealed they did seal one night with a great smooch but admitted that she wasn’t up for it. The 32-year-old star then asked him an explicit question inquiring if his “sausage” moved in his “pants” after getting excited about the kiss. The 33-year-old daddy then shared how he hasn’t exactly moved on from the “love of his life.” He told her, “I’m still like turned on by her, if that’s what you’re asking.” He still has a burning love for her despite rumors that they’re never getting back together. When asked if he is dating anybody, he hesitantly said yes before explaining that he doesn’t feel comfortable with the dating stuff. [Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images] Facing the camera, Scott confessed, “I feel like I will never be over her. She’s the love of my life, but I just try to do everything to be there for her, but there’s literally no appreciation for anything ever.” He apologized for his womanizing antics and elaborated that he definitely wants to have his family back together again. Scott hopes that Kourtney would understand how much he loved her. o n. m y. a p p. A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 31, 2017 at 6:45pm PDT Kourtney Kardashian may have to ditch boyfriend Quincy Brown Two good-looking men are vying for the attention of the hot momma. The KUWTK star should decide where her heart truly belongs. After arriving from a family holiday with Scott and their brood, the reality star hurriedly booked a date with her new man, Diddy’s son Quincy Brown. The two were spotted going out on a dinner date at Craig’s in West Hollywood while sporting a casual look. The couple has not confirmed their relationship status but they kept people speculating with their dinner dates and intimate hangouts. They ignited romance rumors after the duo was seen for a date in December 2015, and it seemed like they are getting stronger through the years. If Scott thinks that his confession would win him some love from Kourtney, he needs to try harder. The 37-year-old TV personality has no plans on ditching Quincy Brown. In fact, an insider told Entertainment Tonight, “Kourtney and Scott are not back together or even at the point of trying to make things work. Kourtney is happy being a parent right now and that is her No.1 interest right now… Scott is in a great place right now. ” [Featured Image by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images]