Kristen Stewart's Bruises Are Publicity Stunt?

Kristen Stewart was recently spotted with several bruises and scrapes. The reason behind those cuts is not revealed to the fans, but many are wondering that it might be because of her recent split with her short-time girlfriend St. Vincent. A recent report suggests that those bruises are for a publicity stunt. The 26-year-old Twilight starlet was recently spotted wearing a casual grey suede bomber jacket and ripped skinny denim jeans that clearly showed the fans and gathered paparazzi the injuries on her knees and on her face. [Image by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for Swarovski] A recent report suggests that Kristen Stewart’s injuries are a publicity stunt. As per Yahoo, there were a lot of speculations about where Kristen got her bruises and scrapes. Some even reported that that St. Vincent physically abused the actress or she got the marks during a night out with her friends. In professional endeavors, Kristen’s Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk was recently released and these days she is busy portraying the role of Bridget Sullivan in Untitled Lizzie Borden Project, in which she will be seen alongside Chloe Sevigny. Is this possible that she might have gotten the bruises by filming this new project? Kristen Stewart reveals painful looking bruised face and cut knees as she wears hotpants while out with rumoured… https://t.co/oJE9uzaiVs — Kristen Stewart (@KristStewart24) December 16, 2016 After ending her high-profile relationship with her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart remained very private about her personal life. Her outings with her friends and colleagues kept the fans in the loop about her personal life. Although, earlier this year, American Ultra actress did talk about her personal life and told Elle Magazine that being in a relationship with a girl has helped her in talking about her personal life. “When I was dating a guy I was hiding everything that I did because everything personal felt like it was immediately trivialized, so I didn’t like it.” “We were turned into these characters and placed into this ridiculous comic book, and I was like, ‘That’s mine. You’re making my relationship something that it’s not.’ I didn’t like that. But then it changed when I started dating a girl.” “I was like, ‘Actually, to hide this provides the implication that I’m not down with it or I’m ashamed of it, so I had to alter how I approached being in public. It opened my life up and I’m so much happier.” Meanwhile, there are also rumors that Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson are getting back together both in real life and for a new Twilight-related movie. A recent report from International Business Times suggests that the former couple are again falling for each other. The report further points that, despite being engaged with FKA Twigs, Pattinson is planning to go back to his former lover. [Image by Franco Origlia/Getty Images] Apart from this, fans are hoping to see Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson to reprise the role of Bella Swan and Edward Cullen in a new Twilight-related movie. In her recent interview, Kristen stated that she is onboard but Robert revealed to Elle France that he is done making Twilight movie. “I think my name on a poster rallies my fan base. I hope to awake their curiosity and show them a different vision of cinema. Don’t forget that they grow up too. And they didn’t want to see all their lives Robert Pattinson playing a vampire. We tend to devalue the fans. It’s a mistake. The fan is an audience member like the others.” Neither Kristen Stewart or Stella Maxwell have said whether their relationship is more than friendship, but several onlookers and released pictures revealed that things may get serious between these two. Do you think Kristen Stewart’s bruises and scrapes are nothing but a publicity stunt for her upcoming films? Share your views in the comments below. [Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]

