Kylie Jenner, Tyga Breakup Rumors Fly After Social Media Silence

Did Kylie Jenner and Tyga really break up? Split rumors surfaced again about the celebrity couple following their unusual silence on social media. Kylie Jenner, 19, and Tyga, 27, fueled rumors that they have broken up after going completely silent on social media. The youngest member of the Kardashian/Jenner clan is known for her social media presence but Kylie Jenner hasn't shared a single selfie of her and her rapper boyfriend since Valentine's Day, according to Metro UK. Happy Valentine's ❣️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 14, 2017 at 2:50pm PST The 19-year-old reality star has also been photographed without her "promise ring" while she was out to dinner with her friend Jordyn Woods, Elite Daily reported, which only furthered the claims that they had broken up. Hi @jordynwoods???????? A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Mar 30, 2017 at 6:03pm PDT Tyga has also reportedly moved into a new place in the Hollywood Hills and Kylie Jenner has not been seen visiting, Oxygen claimed. In fact, the celebrity couple, who were once always seen by each other's sides have reportedly been living separate lives. Inside sources close to the celebrity couple claimed to Hollywood Life that "Kylie is sad as she and Tyga are living separate lives." "Lately she has been spending more time with friends and less time with Tyga as things really are cooling off between them." Instead of hanging with her boyfriend, who is almost ten years older than her, the 19-year-old has apparently been finding solace and comfort in her friends. "Kylie is finding comfort in her friends as she deals with her relationship issues." ❤️❤️ A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Mar 30, 2017 at 6:03pm PDT There has also recently been a lot of drama being stirred up by Tyga's baby mama Blac Chyna, who also happens to be Kylie Jenner's brother Rob Kardashian's on-again-off-again girlfriend/fiance and mother of his child. Blac Chyna recently went off on a social media rant, claiming that Tyga had not been paying child support and banning Kylie Jenner from babysitting her son King Cairo alone, according to other reports by the Inquisitr. "Kylie feels like she needs a break from Tyga's mooching ways as well as all the baby mama drama with Chyna." Jungle Bae A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 28, 2017 at 1:46pm PST Kylie and Tyga did not make their relationship official to the public until her 18th birthday. walk up in this bitch like..! That Eye Roll tho???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 26, 2017 at 7:17pm PST "Kylie saw what happened to Rob [Kardashian] and Chyna and now she is hitting the brakes on her and Tyga before she falls into a messy situation with him too. The latest social media outburst from Chyna only made Kylie feel more secure in her decision to lean away from Tyga." Throughout their relationship, Kylie and Tyga have proven to be inseparable. The couple works out together, vacations together, eats together and plays together which is why people are questioning the fact that they have not seen any pictures of the two on social media as of late, according to Heavy/ Do you think that Kylie Jenner and Tyga have really broken up? Let us know what you think in the comments section below! [Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images]