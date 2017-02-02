'La La Land' Star Ryan Gosling Secretly Married To Baby Mama Eva Mendes?

Did Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes get married? Radar Online reports that Mendes was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring, months after rumors of their secret wedding. Did they tie the knot? The La La Land star’s girl was seen sporting a huge ring during an outing in Los Angeles this past week. The actress wore a blue and black flannel for the excursion, complete with a dark baseball hat and heels. She didn’t try to hide her flashy ring but was wearing it on her right hand. Rumors of a wedding have plagued the couple for months. During his acceptance speech at the Golden Globes, LA Times reports that Gosling praised his rumored wife for her support. “While I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer,” he shared. “If she hadn’t have taken all that on so that I could have this experience, there would surely be someone else up here other than me today. So, sweetheart, thank you.” Unfortunately, Gosling and Mendes don’t flaunt their romance in public, so it’s hard to tell if they’ve already exchanged vows. Mendes has, however, expressed no interest in getting married in the past. “I personally, don’t need a piece of paper,” she explained. Ryan Gosling (flanked by presenters Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn) at the Golden Globes. [Image by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images] Gosling and Mendes first met while working on the 2011 movie, The Place Beyond the Pines. While they’ve kept their relationship relatively private, Radar Online reports that Gosling and Mendes were just spotted taking their two daughters on a family outing in Los Angeles. The outing was a rare appearance for the family, especially for the two daughters. The couple looked happier than ever with their children. Mendes gave birth to their youngest last April, and looked as fit as ever in a denim jacket a white pants. Gosling took a more casual approach with blue jeans and a long coat. In addition to the wedding rumors, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are reportedly trying to move back to Canada. “They are tired of the hustle bustle of Los Angeles and want to raise their daughters in a homey environment,” an inside source explained. That being said, International Business Times is reporting that Mendes and Gosling are fighting about expanding their family. After having their second child, Gosling allegedly wants more children while Mendes is done having kids. Is Gosling using the kids to save their relationship? “Ryan keeps insisting that there’s nothing going on with Emma and is hoping that a baby will make Eva see how committed he is to her,” a source claims. “But Eva is fed up because she feels like Ryan has turned her into a baby-making machine! It’s putting more pressure on an already strained relationship.” Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in ‘La La Land.’ [Image by Summit Entertainment] Gosling and Mendes have two children together – Esmeralda and Amada. In speaking about naming her kids, Mendes revealed that both children are named after her grandmother. “My grandmother’s name is Amada, and Esmeralda Amada is the name of our oldest,” Mendes shared. “We had a few names picked out for our new baby, and when she was born, we didn’t feel like those names were her. We came up with a few more, even that morning, and tried them out. We were like, “What about Viviana?” But we just kept going back to Amada. In true Latin fashion, we reuse names all the time. I used to know five sisters that were all Maria del Carmen, Maria Elena, Maria Liliana…” The couple has not commented on the wedding rumors. Watch Ryan Gosling’s Golden Globes speech in its entirety below and be prepared to swoon! [Featured Image by Sonia Recchia/Getty Images]