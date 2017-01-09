Lala Kent Ignores Married Boyfriend Rumors After Quitting 'Vanderpump Rules'

Lala Kent has been named as the “other woman” on Vanderpump Rules, but according to her, the man she is dating is not married with children as her co-stars, including Katie Maloney and Stassi Schroeder, have claimed. Although Lala Kent announced her exit from the series at the end of last year, she continues to be a hot topic among her co-stars and after skipping a trip to Sonoma, her relationship was targeted. As fans will recall, James Kennedy opened up about Lala Kent’s romance during a conversation with Lisa Vanderpump and during the chat, Kennedy confirmed that Kent would have pulled out of the trip last minute if her boyfriend told her she couldn’t go. Kennedy previously said that Lala Kent’s boyfriend was probably married, but the unidentified man’s relationship status wasn’t discussed during his conversation with Vanderpump. Either way, Lala Kent has insisted on multiple occasions that the rumors are untrue. “They are still on that train so hard and I’m just sitting here and I’m like, ‘Where is this coming from?’” Lala Kent recently told Jenny McCarthy, via The Daily Dish. “I’ve never even heard of this rumor… You know, usually when there’s a rumor being started you hear a little bit about it. It was just full force placed on me.” Lala Kent arrives at the Junior Hollywood Radio and Television Society’s Holiday Party on December 9, 2015

[Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images] As Lala Kent’s co-stars continue to enjoy their trip to Sonoma on tonight’s new episode, which will feature Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, attending a Nascar race, Kent is staying quiet about her boyfriend’s identity. Although Lala Kent could easily silence the rumors regarding her allegedly married boyfriend, she has chosen to keep his name under wraps in an alleged effort to protect his career. “He has a lot of endorsement deals, and a lot of things that I’m sorry, he’s not going to screw up to appear on Vanderpump Rules,” Lala Kent explained during an appearance on The Tomorrow Show. Lala Kent went on to reveal that while Kennedy had not met her boyfriend prior to the start of filming on Vanderpump Rules season five, despite being a close friend of hers, he has since been introduced to the mystery man. “James knows, yeah…They have met….it was funny because James and I have hooked up before, so my guy kind of teased him about it,” Lala Kent explained. “My man gets nervous when I go with him by myself, when I go with James, because we hooked up before, so I think he thinks that that would continue. But it would never. Because, it happened once and never happened again.” Lala Kent and James Kennedy hit it off during Season 4 when Kent was brought to the show, but throughout filming, they seemed to keep their relationship strictly friendly. Although there was certainly flirting going on, they weren’t believed to have hooked up with one another until prior to Season 5. Tiffany Brouwer and Lala Kent at the Junior Hollywood Radio and Television Society’s Holiday Party on December 9, 2015

[Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images] As speculation continues into Lala Kent’s relationship, she has stayed mum on her relationship on social media. Although she did thank her boyfriend for his support on Instagram weeks ago, she has stayed fairly silent in recent weeks and appears to be focused on other things. On January 8, Lala Kent appeared on social media but didn’t say a thing about her co-stars — or her alleged boyfriend. “I can’t decide if I look like a chipmunk [because] I got my wisdom teeth pulled, or [because] I’ve consumed all the salt in the world the last 3 days,” she wrote. To see more of Lala Kent, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 5 this and every Monday night at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV. [Featured Image by Rochelle Brodin/Getty Images]

