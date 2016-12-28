Leonardo DiCaprio Caught Getting Cozy With Paige Watkins While Girlfriend Nina Agdal Is Out Of Town [Rumor]

It’s no secret that Leonardo DiCaprio loves the models. He’s dated several and most recently, was romantically linked up with the Danish stunner, Nina Agdal. That sizzling hot romance might be over though because Leo was caught over the Christmas break with another gorgeous model, making many wonder what happened to Nina. Did the celebrity couple break up? It would seem so after DiCaprio was seen getting very cozy with Paige Watkins. Leonardo DiCaprio has been dating Nina Agdal since the summer but that didn’t stop the playboy from playing over the Christmas holiday when Nina was reportedly out of town. Page Six reported that Leo and a few of his famous friends, Lukas Haas and Tobey Maguire, hit the town a few days before Christmas to get their party on and they had a few models with them. Leo and friends were hanging out at Catch in Los Angeles when it was reported that the Titanic actor was seen taking several smoke breaks outside of the establishment. That wouldn’t have been a big deal except that he was spotted on these breaks with lingerie model Paige Watkins. Leonardo DiCaprio: Cheating on Nina Agdal With Paige Watkins?! https://t.co/mPvVxAYsvM — THE WALKING DEAD SN7 (@JOHNGRACETEN) December 28, 2016 That wouldn’t have been too big of a deal since even Leonardo DiCaprio is allowed to have friends right? Well, maybe it was a big deal because the pair weren’t looking like they were just pals. After the group left Catch, they headed off to party some more at 1OAK, a popular Kardashian hotspot. It was there that Leonardo was seen getting very familiar with his new friend and one of the people on scene supposedly saw them kissing. “They looked pretty close,” said the Page Six source. “She was sitting on his lap, and they appeared to be kissing.” According to the report, Nina Agdal was out of the U.S. for the Christmas holiday, leaving Leonardo DiCaprio unattended. There have been other recent reports that Leo has been partying hard while his girlfriend is out of town so why is this latest incident any different? Despite having witness reports at both Los Angeles hot spots, both Paige Watkins and Leonardo DiCaprio are denying any funny business. According to The Hollywood Gossip, a rep for the modeling agency that Paige is signed with already spoke out on her behalf. “There is no confirmation that they are a couple nor were they holding hands,” said a rep from Paige’s modeling agency. Leonardo’s reps made similar comments about the supposed hookup being totally fabricated. When asked about Leo hooking up with Paige, THG was told, “This story is totally false and completely made up by people claiming to be sources.” https://t.co/3pZTkbIy3H Paige Watkins: Who Is Leonardo DiCaprio’s New Girl? – The Inquisitr: Paige Watkins: Who Is… https://t.co/3pZTkbIy3H pic.twitter.com/UikGvCsg5p — Lisa Conti (@ContiSuper) December 26, 2016 Naturally, if Leonardo DiCaprio was cheating on Nina Agdal with Paige Watkins, none of them would want to admit it. Nor would their reps just spill the beans on what the celebs were caught doing over the Christmas break. The thing is, with all these sources seeing Leo put his hands on Paige, how come no one got pictures or video? However, it has also been reported that DiCaprio and Agdal are still going strong. The couple reportedly spent Thanksgiving together in Charleston, South Carolina and that isn’t the only trip they have taken together recently. Prior to Agdal’s trip out of the country, she and Leo were reportedly seen vacationing together in Mexico. Not to mention that just a month ago they were spotted vacationing on a private island in French Polynesia together. There are also reports that Leonardo DiCaprio and Nina Agdal will be spending time together again before the holidays are over when they head out for another exotic vacation with Tobey Maguire and the rest of Leos friends in Cabo and St. Barts. What do you think of rumors that Leonardo DiCaprio may have stepped out on Nina Agdal with lingerie model Paige Watkins? Did Leo really cheat or is this all just a nasty rumor? [Featured Image by Brad Barket/Invision/AP Images]

