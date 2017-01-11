Mariah Carey And Bryan Tanaka Go Out On Romantic Date Days After Disastrous New Year's Eve Performance

Mariah Carey and her beau Bryan Tanaka stepped out on a romantic date Monday night in the wake of the singer’s disastrous New York Eve’s performance. The rumored couple have been spotted at Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills, People reports. Carey was clad in a gorgeous floor length black gown with cleavage cutouts, and a black leather jacket covering her shoulders. She complemented the look with platform high heels, a bevy of diamond jewels, and over-sized sunglasses. Mariah Carey steps out with Bryan Tanaka in wake of New Year’s Eve controversy https://t.co/BmPnST0Xgz pic.twitter.com/cfljveaS6s — People Magazine (@people) January 11, 2017 Later Carey and Tanaka were seen stepping out of a sushi restaurant in Malibu. The singer rocked a casual look this time wearing jeans, a white top, and matching boots. His 33-year-old rumored boyfriend was wearing a blue long sleeved hoodie, red jeans, and patterned high tops. #Celebs #Show Mariah Carey Steps Out with Bryan Tanaka in Wake of New Year’s Eve Controversy https://t.co/6huzRBxIW4 pic.twitter.com/wP3cAllcYH — Celebrity News Watch (@Celebrity_See) January 10, 2017 It’s been a trying time for Mariah Carey in the days following her controversial New Year’s Eve performance. On Sunday morning, Carey tweeted a two-minute audio explaining to fans what went down during the incident and how she felt about it. “I haven’t really addressed the situation that happened on New Year’s Eve and in time, I will. But for now, I want everyone to know that I came to New Year’s Eve in New York in great spirits and was looking forward to a celebratory moment with the world,” she said. “It’s a shame that we were put into the hands of a production team with technical issues, who chose to capitalize on circumstances beyond our control.” Mariah Carey performing at the New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square in New York.

[Image by Greg Allen/AP Images] The “Hero” singer explained that the noise coming from a crowd of thousands combined with the cold temperature proved to be “not practical” for a live performance. She also added that the technical difficulties that plagued her performance was a deliberate attempt to “foil” and “humiliate” her. “Listen guys, they foiled me. Thus, it turned into an opportunity to humiliate me and all those who were excited to ring in the new year with me,” Carey said. “Eventually, I will explain this in greater detail for anyone who cares to hear. I cannot deny that my feelings are hurt, but I’m working through this and I’m truly grateful for my fans and my true friends who have been so supportive in this time.” Carey also mentioned that the incident prompted her to decide on taking a break from social media. “I’m going to take a break from media moments, social media, although I am going to fulfill my profession obligations. This is an important time for me to finally take a moment for myself and to be with my loved ones and prepare for my upcoming tour in March.” Carey’s team and Dick Clark Productions engaged in a war of words in the days following the botched New Year’s Eve performance, after the singer’s manager claimed that the show compromised the performance on purpose to “set her up to fail.” The company talked to People, claiming that the accusations thrown against them was “defamatory, outrageous, and frankly absurd.” “To suggest that [Dick Clark Productions] … would ever intentionally compromise the success of any artist is defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd … In very rare instances, there are, of course, technical errors that can occur with live television, however, an initial investigation has indicated that DCP had no involvement in the challenges associated with Ms. Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance.” Mariah may have ended her 2016 on a bad note, but it’s looking like she has a lot of good things going for her in 2017, at least when it comes to her romantic relationship with Tanaka and her reality show Mariah’s World. On Sunday’s episode of Mariah’s World, Bryan Tanaka gushed over Mariah Carey during a candid conversation with dancer G. Madison, as previously reported by E! News. “I feel like our chemistry is not just professional,” Tanaka said. “There’s great chemistry professionally, but when we talk it feels like there’s a connection that is more than just what we’ve had for the past ten years.” “There’s something undeniable with this attraction that we have for each other. It feels like we’re meant to be together,” he later added. Do you think Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka’s relationship is going the distance? Share your thoughts below. [Featured Image by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx