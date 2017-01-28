Mariah Carey: Bryan Tanaka Meets Her Kids Amid Alleged Summer Wedding Plans

Mariah Carey isn’t wasting time when it comes to introducing her lovers to her children, it’s been reported. Having only been dating her backup dancer, Bryan Tanaka, for two months, Carey is already said to have made it known to her two children, Moroccan and Monroe, that the 33-year-old is officially the new man in her life. Her twins have spent a significant amount of time with Bryan when they joined him along with other dancers on Carey’s European tour last year, but now they are being introduced to him as a father figure — someone who Mariah believes will be around for a very long time. [Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images] As seen on the singer’s reality show, Mariah’s World, the “We Belong Together” hitmaker ended up leaving her billionaire fiancé, James Packer, after having grown deep feelings for Tanaka, who had received special treatment during his time on tour with Carey, Daily Mail notes. From receiving lavish gifts to VIP seats at restaurants, and even flying on a private jet with his girlfriend, Mariah was shyly hinting at the fact that Bryan Tanaka was much more than just the friend she had made him out to be to her friends and family at the time. Hollywood Life makes it known that Bryan and Mariah Carey’s children have been inseparable in the last couple of weeks, merely because of the supposed fact that he spends so much time with the songstress as it is. Because Mariah has gotten the impression that she can see herself having a future with Bryan, she sees no reason why she should hide her romance with Tanaka from her kids — especially when the choreographer is already said to be spending a lot of time in Carey’s house. The introduction, however, was considered to be an important move for Mariah because she wants Moroccan and Monroe to be in the know of things. They are at an age where they most certainly understand things concerning their mother’s relationships status, so if she’s going to begin seeing someone that she shares a deep connection with, her kids will certainly be in the know of things. On top of that, Mariah Carey wouldn’t want to hide a relationship with Bryan from her kids because of the fact that she’s actively co-parenting with Nick Cannon. The idea of having the children inform their father about Bryan kissing mommy could be confusing if the situation wasn’t explained beforehand, and that’s exactly what Carey has done. [Image by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images] “He has been spending more time with her kids and she totally trusts him around them, so their relationship is getting more solid in that sense,” a source reveals. “Bryan likes to post on his social media photographs about all the amazing places that he goes to and fabulous things they do as a couple. He is living the life, for now, that is for sure.” News of Mariah Carey introducing Bryan to Moroccan and Monroe comes just days after reports had claimed that Tanaka was planning to propose to the 46-year-old this summer. If the couple finds themselves still being together by then, the 33-year-old reportedly wants to present Mariah with a ring that signifies his undying love for the “One Sweet Day” music icon, who allegedly still refuses to return the $10 million engagement ring that James had presented her with in January 2016. Mariah Carey has yet to address rumors concerning a new engagement while answering questions regarding her decision to keep the $10 million have gone unanswered by her team. Do you think Mariah is rushing into a new relationship too fast? [Featured Image by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images]