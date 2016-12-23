Mariah Carey Introducing Bryan Tanaka To Children Amid Aspen Christmas Getaway? [Rumor]

Is Mariah Carey ready to officially introduce Bryan Tanaka to her children? The legendary singer flew out to Aspen, Colorado earlier this week, where she’s known to spend all of her Christmas holidays, but this time around, Carey reportedly decided to bring her background dancer along with her. Tanaka and Mariah Carey have been inseparable since her European tour kicked off earlier this year. As seen on her reality show, Mariah’s World, the duo share quite the chemistry between one another, which many of Carey’s staff members often teased them about. Mariah Carey and James Packer earlier this year, before their split in October. [Image by Rob Kim/Getty Images] Earlier this month, the twosome went official, confirming that they are seeing one another, so it came to nobody’s surprise that Mariah Carey would extend the offer to have Bryan fly out to Aspen with her. The interesting part, however, is that the 46-year-old usually spends the Christmas in Aspen with her two children, begging the question on whether Mariah is planning to introduce her new boyfriend to her twins, because in doing so, it would seem that the romance is getting rather serious. Carey stressed on her reality show that she has known Bryan for almost a decade, having first worked with the handsome dancer on The Adventures of Mimi tour in 2006. The duo stayed in contact every now and then, but it wasn’t until Mariah Carey hired Tanaka for her European tour when things really began to heat up. A source tells Hollywood Life that Carey is looking to spend the holidays with the people she loves the most. She loves vacationing in Aspen, where she’s usually surrounded by her closest friends an family — with the addition of Bryan Tanaka. “Mariah Carey has arrived to her favorite place for the holidays, Aspen, Colorado. This year she has brought her favorite new man in her life, Bryan. The new couple is going strong and Mariah is looking forward to spending some romantic time with her hot new man in the luxurious mountain getaway over Christmas.” It’s only been two months since Mariah Carey called off her engagement from Australian billionaire James Packer, who she’s actively suing in the hopes of winning an alleged $50 million lawsuit, TMZ reveals, citing it as an “inconvenience fee” that Carey needs to upkeep her new lifestyle. Mariah argues that James has upgraded her life, moving her from New York to Los Angeles with her children and arranging nothing but the finest travel arrangements for the diva, who feels she’s more than deserving to continue living under these circumstances, and therefore seeks such a hefty amount in the lawsuit. Regardless of how the court case against James turns out, Mariah Carey has made it perfectly clear that she has — for the most part — moved on from the disastrous engagement and is hoping for a new beginning with Bryan Tanaka. Mariah Carey attending M.A.C Cosmetics in the midst of having started a new romance with her backup dancer. [Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for M.A.C] In the midst of having announced her new romance with her fans on social media, Mariah has also confirmed that she’s back in the studio, working on her forthcoming studio album. Should rumors be true that a new record could be hitting stores in 2017, it would be Mariah Carey’s first body of work since releasing The Elusive Chanteuse back in 2014, selling less than 40,000 copies in its first week on sale, marking it as her worst sales debut in history. Having experienced heartbreak, an untimely divorce from Nick Cannon, and a new relationship with Tanaka since her last album, it seems as if Mariah has more than enough material to write about for whenever she finds the time to finalize the project and confirm a release date to her fans. Are you happy for Mariah Carey and her new relationship with Bryan Tanaka? What do you make of the singer potentially having introduced her new man to the twins so soon? [Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx