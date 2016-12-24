Mariah Carey New Wedding Plans With Bryan Tanaka: Is She Really Engaged Again? [Rumor]

Mariah Carey is spending the Christmas holidays with her backup dancer, Bryan Tanaka, leaving some outlets to believe that the singer may end up getting engaged again. It’s only been two months since Carey ended her relationship with Australian billionaire, James Packer, alleging that an incident between her personal assistant and the business tycoon left Mariah with no other choice but to end the engagement right on the spot. The couple had already had their fair share of problems prior to their split, with TMZ revealing that Mariah Carey was unhappy with the prenuptial proposal and urged Packer’s lawyers to revisit some of their suggested plans of what the 46-year-old would receive if the twosome were to divorce. Mariah Carey and James Packer arrive for the 27th Annual GLAAD Media Awards. [Image by Rob Kim/Getty Images] The experience of being engaged to James Packer has been so chaotic for Mariah Carey that she’s not rushing into another one anytime soon, Hollywood Life reveals. The singer is fully aware that people think she’s rushing into marriage again, but that’s not true at all. Her decision to have Bryan accompany her out to Aspen with her children is simply down to the fact that the twosome are now dating — nothing more, nothing less. Mariah Carey loves being around Bryan, who she has known since 2006. Tanaka has toured with Mariah for almost a decade but it wasn’t until they reunited earlier this year that the “Honey” hitmaker realized just how much of an attraction she had to the dancer. The duo has now been dating a couple of months, yet having only made it official earlier this month. As Hollywood Life reveals, at this given point, Mariah Carey isn’t looking for anything serious in a relationship — she just wants to have some fun, and who better to do that with than Bryan Tanaka? A source tells the outlet, “Mariah Carey, 46, has no interest whatsoever in marrying her new boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, 33. If he were to propose to her over the holidays, she would absolutely say, ‘no, way.’ Mariah just got out of a major relationship and she loves Bryan because he is the total opposite of her ex-fiancé James [Packer]. ” “Bryan is fun, sexy, adventurous in and out of the bedroom and a lot funnier than James too. Bryan suits Mariah’s needs for now and, while the pair will enjoy Christmas together in Aspen, she does not anticipate marrying him or having anymore children.” Carey has been working so hard in the last couple of months, kicking off her European tour, signing on for a reality show, signing a new record deal and announcing that she’s back in the studio to work on her next studio album. Mariah Carey performs her holiday smash hits at the Beacon Theatre. [Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Maroon Ent] After all the success she’s had this year, there’s nothing better than enjoying the last couple of days of the year with someone that she’s really bonded with this year. From the way things have been going as of late, Mariah Carey definitely hopes that Bryan Tanaka will stick around for the long run. At this given point, she doesn’t know what the future holds for her and Bryan — should the relationship develop into marriage, Carey would approve, but right now, it’s all bout having fun and enjoying life. Mariah can currently be seen starring in her eight-part docu-series, titled Mariah’s World, every Sunday on the E! network, which showcases the singer’s life from being a working mother to planning a wedding in the midst of being on a successful European tour. As the episodes have progressed, however, Carey has shown more of an affection to Bryan than to her then-fiance, which begs the question whether Mariah already knew she was going to end the engagement prior to her announcement in October. But what do you make of Mariah Carey’s romance with Bryan Tanaka? [Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for M.A.C]

