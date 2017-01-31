Miranda Lambert Admits To Boozing After Blake Shelton Divorce, Is She Still Dating Anderson East?

Miranda Lambert may have lost her grip — at least temporarily — after splitting from Blake Shelton in 2015 after just 4 years of marriage. During a recent show at Joe’s Bar in Chicago, Miranda Lambert briefly touched on the end of her marriage to Shelton and admitted that she might not have handled the split in the best way possible. “I got divorced so I started drinking a little extra,” Miranda Lambert told the crowd as she prepared to sing her song “Ugly Lights,” via Fox News. “I found myself in Midtown in Nashville three nights in a row at like last call and with the lights coming on, and I’d be sitting there… So I wrote a song about it.” Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton confirmed they were parting ways in July 2015 and just months later, Shelton moved on in a very public manner with fellow singer Gwen Stefani. As fans will recall, Stefani also split from her husband, Gavin Rossdale, in summer 2015. Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert attend The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 8, 2015 [Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images] At the time she and Shelton split, Miranda Lambert posted a short clip to her fans and followers on Instagram in which she explained why she wouldn’t be telling all about her divorce. “I feel really strongly about the only talking I needed to do, I’ve done and it’s on tape,” Miranda Lambert shared. “All the parts of me, the parts of the pain I went through, everything that happens to a person in their life — especially in the last couple years for me — is on this record.” Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton were married for four years but had no children together. Although rumors after their split claimed Lambert didn’t want kids and preferred to focus on her career, those rumors were never confirmed and now, she and her boyfriend, Anderson East, are allegedly discussing the possibility of starting a family. Following her divorce from Shelton, Miranda Lambert began dating Anderson East, an R&B singer from Alabama, and in January of last year, Lambert confirmed the relationship with a post on Instagram, which featured a photo of herself and Anderson cuddling with one another under a red flannel blanket. Since then, Miranda Lambert and Anderson East have attended a number of events together, including the 2016 Academy of Country Music Awards in April of last year and the 2016 CMA Awards in November. As for their social media activity, the couple doesn’t share much online, but during Anderson’s birthday celebration last year, Lambert posted a sweet message to her man and shared a photo of the two of them on her Instagram page. Miranda Lambert attends the 51st Academy of Country Music Awards on April 3, 2016 [Image by David Becker/Getty Images] Although Miranda Lambert and Anderson East have made it a point to keep their relationship on the down low, that isn’t any indication of how serious they are. In fact, a report months ago claimed they were quite serious and suggested that they may soon settle down and start a family. “[Miranda Lambert] wants to get married again and have children soon,” a source told E! News in October. “That has been an open conversation between her and Anderson. He wants the same… Miranda is very happy with Anderson. They have gotten very close. Her friends think this is the guy for her.” As for Miranda Lambert’s feelings towards her and Shelton’s split, the insider said she was “completely over” the relationship and happy to be where she is now. “Many lessons were learned in that time with Blake,” the source continued. “[Miranda Lambert] hasn’t spoken to Blake in a friendship capacity yet, and she is not sure she will ever get back to that point with him. At this point, they have no attachments to each other.” [Featured Image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images]