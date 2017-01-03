Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Confirm Breakup? Couple Ring In 2017 Apart Amid Cheating Rumors

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill reportedly spent New Year’s Eve apart amid rumors the couple split late last year after Mill allegedly cheated on the “Anaconda” singer. Hollywood Life is reporting that Meek was nowhere to be found while Minaj was hosting and performing a New Year’s Eve party at E11VEN in Miami, Florida, on December 31, just days after sources alleged that Meek may have cheated with a number of other woman while other insiders claimed Nicki and Meek’s entire relationship was a publicity stunt. The site noted that Minaj was spotted at the Florida party without the huge rock Mill gifted her last year, shortly after the Nicki and her fellow musician, who have reportedly been dating for around three years, fuelled breakup rumors before Meek’s supposed “other woman” blasted their relationship as fake. AllHipHop.com reported last month that a women claiming to be Mill’s other woman spoke out about his relationship with Nicki, claiming that their dating life was allegedly “all contrived so that they would both make [money].” [Image by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images] The anonymous source, who revealed all about her and Meek’s supposed affair in an email sent to Fameolous, then went on to claim that Mill supposedly “gave [her] a timeline” of how his and Minaj’s relationship had been planned out, suggesting that their relationship was nothing more than a publicity stunt. Nicki and Meek first sparked breakup rumors last year, which then culminated with Minaj unfollowing her seemingly now former boyfriend on Instagram after Complex reported that he posted a seriously risqué photo of the almost nude butt of a woman wearing red lingerie. The photo caused serious conversations online, causing Nicki’s fans to speculate on whether the nearly naked snap Mill uploaded, and then quickly deleted, was of Minaj. However, Mill’s alleged other woman claimed in the leaked email that the snap was not of Nicki, nor was it of her, though Minaj and her fellow rapper have not commented on the latest allegations surrounding their supposed breakup. [Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for SHOWTIME] “I know I’m a ‘side b****,’ but technically, I was always supposed to be the only one,” Meek Mill’s self-proclaimed other woman then continued in the email, adding, “No, I’m not the b**** in the pic.” The bombshell cheating allegations came shortly after Nicki Minaj first sparked breakup reports on Instagram, posting a snap back in December that borrowed lyrics from Beyonce’s hit “Best Thing I Never Had.” Nicki appeared to confirm that she and her seemingly now former boyfriend had suffered a breakup in the post as Minaj wrote on the social media site, “Thank God u BLUE it. Thank God I dodged the bullet. I’m so over u. Baby good lookin out.” Minaj’s post came shortly before Urban Islandz claimed that she and Mill had officially undergone a breakup, reporting in mid-December before the cheating allegations hit the headlines that Nicki and Meek allegedly had an argument that turned so bitter that Mill did not head out on vacation with Minaj as the couple had planned. Bossip also reported that Nicki and Meek had split last month, claiming that Mill supposedly cheated on Minaj before the rapper’s alleged self-proclaimed “side b****” spoke out. [Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images] A Minaj source alleged to the site in December that Meek and Mill split because of his reported “ongoing cheating” and claimed that the Nicki and the “All Eyes On You” rapper no longer lived together as the cheating allegations hit the headlines. “Nicki and Meek are indeed broken up, he’s bought a new home and they no longer live together,” Bossip stated at the time, seemingly confirming that the mystery women in Mill’s now deleted Instagram snap was one of his multiple alleged other women and not of Nicki. “If the a** [Mill] posted didn’t already clue folks in that he’s been getting it in outside his relationship, we can confirm we’ve learned that’s the case,” Bossip stated, alleging that Nicki and the rapper have now split. What do you think of Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj spending New Year’s Eve apart amid the rampant cheating and breakup rumors? [Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]

