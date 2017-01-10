Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill’s Breakup Turns Nasty: Nicki Reportedly Throws Out Meek's Belongings Amid Rumors He Cheated

Nicki Minaj has reportedly blocked Meek Mill from contacting her and removed his belongings from their home in the wake of their recent breakup amid reports alleging the rapper may allegedly have cheated on Minaj. That’s according to a new report by Urban Islandz, who’s claiming that Minaj is making no secret of the fact that she’s completely done with her former boyfriend after taking to Twitter on January 5 to confirm their breakup. Amid allegations that Meek may have cheated on Minaj before they called it quits, a source revealed to the site that Nicki has allegedly blocked her former boyfriend from contacting her via phone or social media and has also rid their California home, which E! News reported the couple moved into back in August, of Mill’s belongings. “[Meek] has been trying to contact her since their breakup but she is determine it rid him of her life complete,” a source close to Minaj revealed of how Nicki is handling her and Mill’s breakup. [Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for SHOWTIME] “[Meek] is blocked and deleted on [Instagram] and Twitter for sure and all three numbers that he used to call or text her have been blocked,” the source continued of Minaj and Mill’s alleged drama following their breakup. “[Nicki] even went as far as to have her people screen her calls so she could avoid picking up the phone and hearing his voice.” The insider also confirmed previous reports claiming that Nicki and Meek stopped living together in December, claiming that Minaj rid their house of Mill’s belongings and had them shipped to the rapper, who has allegedly moved into a new home, so that he did not have to return to collect them. “Nicki packed all of his stuff at her house in California and shipped them to him,” the source said, adding that Nicki “doesn’t want him back there.” The site also went on to reveal that things are allegedly so bad between Nicki and Meek in the wake of their recent breakup that Minaj’s team are now working overtime to ensure that she does not run into her former boyfriend at any upcoming events, likely including the Grammys next month. [Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for BET] “[Her] team is vetting all of her outings,” the source revealed of how Nicki’s team are going over her upcoming appearances with a fine tooth comb to ensure “that she doesn’t ran into him at any one of her appearances [or] events.” The reports claiming that Nicki Minaj is supposedly refusing to speak to Meek Mill come shortly after she confirmed she and the rapper had undergone a breakup on social media, telling her more than 20 million Twitter followers on January 5 that she was now single. “To confirm, yes I am single,” Minaj wrote on the social media site, confirming her and Meek’s breakup for the first time after weeks of rumors claiming the two had split late last year. “Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u.” Though Nicki didn’t offer up an explanation for her and Meek’s breakup in her message, rumors have been swirling for several weeks that Mill could reportedly have cheated on Minaj, potentially with multiple women, causing their breakup. [Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images] Bossip alleged that cheating was behind Meek and Nicki’s breakup, claiming in December that the two had split and were no longer living together after Minaj supposedly discovered that Mill had cheated. Citing Mill’s supposed “ongoing cheating” as the main reason for the breakup, a source told the site weeks before Nicki confirmed the split on social media that Meek the two were no longer a couple and claimed that Mill had “bought a new home and they no longer live together.” Meek has not spoken out regarding accusations he may have cheated, though another woman claiming to be one of Mill’s “side chicks” also spoke out to Fameolous shortly after Bossip’s bombshell report hit the web, even claiming in an email to the site that Mill’s romance with Minaj was alleegdly “contrived” and that the rapper was supposedly seeing numerous other women while he was thought to be dating Nicki. Thank God u BLUE????it. Thank God I dodged the bullet. I’m so over u. Baby good lookin out. #BestThingUNeverHad thank u for this epic gift @sincerearmani A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Dec 11, 2016 at 7:17am PST But while Nicki and Meek are yet to respond to any of the swirling cheating rumors surrounding their breakup, Urban Islandz also claimed last month that there was trouble in paradise for the two, alleging in December that Minaj and Mill got into an argument that turned so bitter the rapper reportedly did not join Nicki on their planned vacation to Turks and Caicos. The claims came as Minaj then appeared to hint that all wasn’t well between herself and Meek on Instagram, posting a shot of a pair of blue Chanel slides to Instagram which Nicki captioned with the lyrics from Beyoncé’s 2011 hit “Best Thing You Never Had.” “Thank God u BLUE it. Thank God I dodged the bullet. I’m so over u. Baby good lookin out,” Minaj captioned the photo on December 11, just less than a month before Nicki Minaj then confirmed her and Meek Mill’s breakup on Twitter. [Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images and Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for TIDAL]

