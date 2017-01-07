Nicki Minaj Reportedly 'Leaning On' Drake After Meek Mill Split, Could They Date Amid Jennifer Lopez 'Publicity Stunt' Rumors?

Nicki Minaj is reportedly “leaning on” Drake in the wake of her breakup with Meek Mill. According to source close to Nicki and Drake, Minaj is reportedly “leaning on” Drake after announcing her breakup with now former boyfriend Meek Mill earlier this week amid reports the rapper has been giving some advice to his long-time friend as he grows closer to rumored girlfriend Jennifer Lopez. “Nicki is leaning on Drake and talking to him about her split,” a source told Hollywood Life of how Drake is allegedly helping Nicki through her breakup despite reportedly dating Jennifer, before adding that Nicki has reportedly been confiding in Drake about how worried she is about Mill following their split. “[Nicki] told Drake she’s really worried about Meek because since the split,” the insider claimed, “he’s been doing nothing but turning up, getting drunk in the club with his boys.” [Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Pepsi] “[Nicki] told Drake that Meek isn’t even a big drinker like that, and she fears that if he keeps this up he’s going to do something stupid,” continued the insider, adding that Drake has supposedly been giving Nicki advice following her and Mill’s breakup. “Drake’s taking it all in and feels terrible for Nicki,” the source continued of the advice Nicki has reportedly been receiving from her fellow musician. “He told her to stay strong and to try to keep her mind off Meek.” Minaj confirmed that she and Mill had called it quits on social media on January 5, telling her more than 20 million Twitter followers that she and Meek had officially split amid weeks of breakup speculation and cheating rumors. “To confirm, yes I am single,” Minaj tweeted out amid rumors she’s in contact with Drake following the breakup. “Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u.” [Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images] Though Nicki and Drake have not confirmed Hollywood Life’s claims, reports suggesting that Minaj and Drake are in contact in the wake of her breakup sparked speculation with fans that the twosome may soon start dating, despite Drake getting close to Jennifer. Fans took to social media to urge Drake and Nicki to start dating after months of rumors claiming that the “Hotline Bling” rapper has been looking to get together with Minaj for years, despite her romance with Meek. “How long before Drake is dating Nicki Minaj?” Twitter user @CRoDaHO tweeted out amid the dating speculation, while @Jossy_Dee wrote on the social media site, “Watch Drake and Nicki start dating soon.” “So here I am calling it, I really think after Nicki’s fourth album, right before she goes on tour, she will confirm that she is dating Drake,” @carliealaniz added of Minaj potentially dating the singer. But while fans are claiming that Minaj and Drake could soon start dating, rumors have been swirling in recent weeks that Drake may not actually be single right now to get together with his fellow musician, as he’s reportedly dating Jennifer Lopez. The two have shared a number of cozy snaps on social media in recent days, while People reported that the rumoured new couple have been getting close after being spotted together on a number of occasions, including spending New Year’s Eve together shortly before Nicki confirmed her and Mill’s split. But despite claims Drake is now dating Jennifer, other sources are alleging that their supposed dating life is nothing but a publicity stunt. Page Six alleged earlier this month that Drake is supposedly dating Jennifer as a “publicity stunt” to promote the twosome’s rumoured upcoming duet, suggesting that he could actually be free to start dating Nicki in the coming weeks. A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:38pm PST “This relationship is fake, it is just a publicity stunt to publicize their record together,” a source recently alleged to the site, though neither Drake nor Jennifer have commented on the rumors or officially confirmed their relationship. “If Jennifer and Drake were really dating, they’d be way more private about it,” continued the insider, just days before Nicki confirmed her breakup with Mill. But while it looks like Drake may now be taken by Jennifer, despite fans urging him to start dating Minaj, sources claimed last year that he has actually been looking to start dating Nicki for months after splitting with Rihanna in October. [Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Pepsi] Hollywood Life alleged at the time, just days after Drake and Rihanna announced that they had undergone a breakup, that Drake was looking to start dating Nicki despite her still dating Meek. “Drake’s going to date around the block for a cool minute until the woman he truly wants is single — and that special lady is Nicki,” a source alleged to the site at the time. “[Nicki’s] the epitome of everything he wants in a woman and to be honest, the dude is infatuated with her.” Do you think Drake could start dating Nicki Minaj despite his reported romance with Jennifer Lopez? [Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV and Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]

