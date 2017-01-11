Nicki Minaj Reportedly Planning To Slam Meek Mill In Scathing Diss Track Amid Reports She's Growing Close To Fetty Wap

Nicki Minaj is allegedly planning to throw some serious shade at ex-boyfriend Meek Mill in a diss track amid reports she’s been in contact with rapper Fetty Wap after splitting with Mill. According to reports, Nicki has allegedly been working on new music following her recent breakup with Meek and it sounds like she’s not going to hold back when it comes to spilling the beans on their former romance as rumors continue to swirl that Mill may allegedly have cheated on Minaj. A source close to Minaj revealed to Hollywood Life that Nicki, who’s famous for her social media clap backs, isn’t planning on throwing shade at Meek on Twitter or Instagram but is instead allegedly plotting a serious diss track aimed at her ex for her upcoming new album. [Image by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images] “Nicki isn’t going to respond to Meek on social media,” an insider explained to the site of Minaj’s supposed diss plans, revealing that Nicki is instead “channeling all her emotions into her music.” “[Nicki is] going to call Meek out on all his bulls***, but in her music,” continued the source of the reported diss track, hinting that Minaj may even address rumors suggesting Mill cheated on her in her new music, which is yet to receive an official release date. “That way, she’ll make money while she rips him — which is even better.” The diss track rumors come just days after Minaj confirmed that she and Meek had split on Twitter after weeks of speculation that she and Mill had undergone a breakup after Bossip alleged in December that the musician had supposedly cheated on his former girlfriend, though neither Minaj nor Mill have confirmed the rumors. [Image by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Power 105.1’s Powerhouse 2015] But while Nicki has not confirmed the cheating rumors, nor has she commented on reports claiming she’s planning a scathing diss track about her failed romance with Meek, Minaj did confirm on January 5 that she is focusing on her upcoming new music following her breakup. “To confirm, yes I am single,” Nicki Minaj told fans amid the swirling rumors claiming she and Meek Mill had suffered a breakup in December. “Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u.” But while Nicki is focusing on her music and allegedly planning to slam Meek in a scathing diss track, if Minaj does take aim at her former boyfriend in song she may not be hitting the studio alone. [Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for BET] According to Hollywood Life, Minaj has allegedly been in contact with rapper Fetty Wap in the wake of her and Mill’s breakup, as a source claimed that Fetty has supposedly made it known to Nicki that he’d allegedly be open to dating her and is reportedly also looking to hit the studio with the rapper for a collaboration amid the diss track rumors. “[Fetty Wap has] hit [Minaj] up several times since her split with Meek and he’s genuinely trying to get to know her and see what pops off from there,” a source alleged to the site of Nicki and Fetty potentially dating in 2017, adding that Fetty Wap is reportedly “attracted” to Nicki and supposedly looking hit the studio with her following her and Mill’s recent breakup. “Fetty’s on some real chill s*** and digs Nicki like you wouldn’t believe,” continued Hollywood Life’s inside source of rumors claiming Nicki and Fetty could soon collaborate. “[Wap’s] trying to get her in studio, have a few drinks make some music so she can take her mind off [Meek].” Neither Nicki nor Fetty Wap have confirmed the rumors, though VH1 reported that the twosome were first linked and supposedly rumored to be dating back in December before Minaj officially confirmed her breakup with Mill. The site claimed last month that Minaj and Fetty Wap had supposedly “grown very close” and claimed at the time that the duo were supposedly discussing a collaboration prior to Nicki officially confirming her breakup with Meek last week. What do you think of Nicki Minaj’s supposed plans to throw a whole lot of shade at Meek Mill in a diss track? Do you think Nicki should start dating Fetty Wap? [Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx