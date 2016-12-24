Nicki Minaj Wants Meek Mill Proposal: Aspires For Beyonce-like Marriage Ahead Of Baby Plans [Rumor]

Nicki Minaj is tired of waiting for Meek Mill to step up and propose to her already, it has been alleged. The couple, who has been seeing one another for well over two years, have often been hit with claims that they were engaged, only for Nicki to shut those rumors down, stressing that no proposal had been made. And while the female rapper has been hopeful that it would be sooner than later, Minaj has reportedly gotten tired of waiting and reportedly wants Meek to put a ring on it now, Hollywood Life alleges. Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill attend the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. [Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images] Nicki has mentioned about her desire to become a mother for years. During her promotional run with her previous record, The Pinkprint, Minaj made it known that she saw herself becoming a mother and a wife before she releases her next album, but two years have passed and the time is ticking. It should mentioned, however, that Nicki Minaj and Meek have allegedly been feuding quite often as of late, She Knows claims, which could potentially be the reason why the “It’s Me” rapper has hesitated on the move to get on one knee and propose to the supposed love of his life. Hollywood Life further claims that Nicki Minaj looks up to the likes of Beyonce. She aspires to have a career like hers, one that effortlessly blends in with motherhood and being a wife to a successful rapper. Nicki sees herself being like Beyonce, but if her boyfriend is hesitating on even just proposing to her, she stands no chance of being any of those things. “All of Nicki’s friends are either married, engaged, or having kids — and that bothers the hell out of her,” a source revealed. “She idolizes Beyonce especially, and would love to have a ballin’ husband, a beautiful child, and live that fairytale lifestyle that all girls dream of.” There have been talks that Nicki Minaj is actively working on her next studio album, with a potential release date before the summer. This could evidently mean that her plans to have a baby and a wedding may be postponed until 2018 after she’s released the record and toured the world. Nicki Minaj performs at Drai’s Beach Club. [Image by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Drai’s Beachclub-Nightclub] It’s definitely not something that Minaj will be happy about since motherhood and marriage are something that she’s been wanting to make her main priority, but it also begs the question on whether Meek Mill’s intentions to delay the process is down to his uncertainty about the couple’s future together. “Ever since she was a little girl, she’s always dreamed of being a mother — and that’s something Nicki wants,” the source continued. Minaj definitely saw herself spending the rest of her life with Meek — she’s no stranger to being in long-term relationships, having spent 10 years with ex-fiance Safaree Samuels. But at this given point, Nicki Minaj is tired of waiting. She’s 34 and doesn’t want to wait until she’s 40 before she starts a family. The outlet heavily insinuates that it’ll only be a matter of time before Nicki decides to end the relationship and find herself someone that’s ready to be committed with her plans to settle down. Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill have kept a relatively low profile in recent weeks, following claims that the couple was caught up in yet another argument. Unconfirmed reports claimed the twosome had split while others alleged the twosome had taken a break from one another to figure out whether their romance still stands a chance of lasting for as long as they had initially hoped. Nicki Minaj has yet to respond to claims that she’s beginning to lose her patience when it comes to Meek making it official and proposing to her already. [Featured Image by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images]

