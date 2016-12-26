Nicky Minaj, Fetty Wap Not Dating, 'Anaconda' Singer Over Meek Mill?

Nicki Minaj and Fetty Wap are not dating. Contrary to early reports, the Anaconda singer is not trying to get revenge on his ex Meek Mill by dating another famous rapper. Early this week, Hollywood Life reported that Nicki Minaj is loving all the rumors that she’s dating famous rappers, including Fetty Wap, because it’s getting under Meek Mill’s skin. The site claimed that Nicki is still not over Meek and want them to reconcile. She is allegedly hoping that after hearing all these rumors about several guys vying for her attention, Meek will finally realize what he has lost. “She’s hoping it will light the fire under his a** so he realizes that she’s a queen and that he should do something about it!” Last night in Atlanta ????: @candiworld #LifeIsGucciT #AlexanderMcQueenPants #VersaceShoes #Chanel???? – when u bent so u master one smirk that no one can really read cuz u know u gon be bent in front of other ppl & they may feel they recognize u & take mad pics of u inside the club when u rlly was just cmn there to chill ☺️???????????????? A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Dec 4, 2016 at 10:20am PST Hollywood Life further claimed that Nicki “has been itching to start a family” with Meek but since they have an on-again, off-again relationship settling down has not been easy for the couple. The site added that Nicki has been waiting for a proposal from Meek for quite a while. If he went down on one knee and proposed while they were dating, insiders claim that Nicki would have said yes in a heartbeat. Fans of Nicki Minaj and Fetty Wap hoping for the two to get together, however, may have to wait a little bit longer. Even though the two collaborated on a new music, sources revealed that nothing romantic has happened just yet. XXL magazine, however, recently debunked these rumors. The outlet can confirm that there is no truth to Nicki being happy about all these rumors between her and Fetty. Apart from working on a new music together, Nicki and Fetty have reportedly no relationship and have only met once at a show. In other news, Ace Showbiz reported that Nicki Minaj almost became a judge on The Voice. The producers, however, had to turn her down given her past with Mariah Carey on American Idol. It was said that they did not want to bring the same drama on The Voice. Nicki was allegedly not too happy with their decision especially after seeing how Miley Cyrus acted on the show. “Nicki Minaj recently tried to hit up ‘The Voice’ to be a judge but they ain’t want her over there due to issues at American Idol with Mariah nor do they believe she has the likeability to be a judge. Her beefs and attitude has really damaged her reputation and career in this respect. This had her really pissed her off especially considering Miley [Cyrus]’s presence on the show recently.” #BlackBarbies mixed/mastered version on Tidal, iTunes & Spotify ???? A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Nov 30, 2016 at 5:23am PST The site further claimed that Nicki Minaj was supposed to launch her own reality show but it was scrapped because of her brother’s underage rape scandal. Back in December of last year, Nicki’s brother, Jelani Maraj, was arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in Long Island, New York. Months after, his wife Jacqueline Robinson filed for a divorce just days before the couple was supposed to celebrate their one year anniversary. “Her show was going to be used for her to crossover and to expand her mainstream/non-urban audience in general but her show deal was cancelled because of her brother’s underage rape scandal,” the insider said. An insider also revealed that Nicki was supposed to be part of Ocean’s Eight but the role ended up being given to Rihanna. “She has been pursuing major (non-urban) roles since ‘Barbershop’, one of which I can confirm was ‘Ocean’s 8. They were interested too but ended up going with Rihanna instead,” the source shared. Tell us! Do you think there are any truth to rumors of Nicki Minaj and Fetty Wap dating? Sound off in the comments below. [Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]

