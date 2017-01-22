Nina Dobrev Upsets 'The Vampire Diaries' Fans? 'TVD' Viewers 'Shunning' Her New Movie 'xXx: The Return of Xander Cage'

Fans of The Vampire Diaries are allegedly shunning Nina Dobrev’s new movie, xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, following her exit from the hit The CW series. A new report claimed that TVD fans are still upset over news of Dobrev no longer returning for the series finale. Celeb Dirty Laundry reported that Nina Dobrev’s attempt at transitioning into a full-blown Hollywood celebrity is not going very well. The site speculated that xXx: The Return of Xander Cage not doing well in the box-office had something to do with The Vampire Diaries fans boycotting her first movie since she left the series in 2015. CDL claimed that many are still upset after hearing that Dobrev might not be reprising her role for the series finale after all. The actress has allegedly made a conscious effort to distance herself from the show so she could focus more on her movie career. “Nina made it pretty clear that she doesn’t want to return to television work anymore. She wants to work in big blockbuster films and hopefully be the next Angelina Jolie.” ???? @coveteur A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on Jan 19, 2017 at 11:11am PST In an interview with The Huffington Post, Nina Dobrev acted coy when asked about her highly anticipated return to The Vampire Diaries season finale as Elena Gilbert. “I haven’t ever told secrets in the past and I’m definitely not going to start now. Sorry guys, I’m not allowed to talk about that,” she explained. Rumors of Nina refusing to return for the TVD finale could be quite confusing considering she explicitly said that she wanted to give fans the ending they deserved. Julie Plec, creator of The Vampire Diaries, told Entertainment Weekly last year that Nina is more than happy to come back for the season finale to give justice to her character. “When she left, she said, ‘I want to see this character to its end at the end of the show, so I can’t wait to come back and put her to bed again,’” Plec recounted. Following the not so impressive box-office premiere of xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, the Celeb Dirty Laundry speculated that Nina Dobrev’s dream to become an A-list celebrity might not end up happening. They held that Dobrev still has a lot of work to do if she wanted to be taken seriously as a movie actor. Squad @xxxmovie A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on Jan 11, 2017 at 4:10pm PST According to The Hollywood Reporter, xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, which cost $85 million to make, raked in $20 million from over 3,600 theaters, including Imax reruns. The Vin Diesel film came in No. 2 in North America following M. Night Shyamalan’s latest horror-thriller Split. Xander Cage is reportedly positioned to become a franchise reboot, similar to Fast & Furious. Although the film was not as much of a big hit in North America as some have expected, several predicted that it could do well overseas, mostly because of its star-studded cast including Ruby Rose, Donnie Yen, Kris Wu and Deppika Padukone among others. THR held that the film has earned a global total of $70.5 million with viewers from Russia leading ticket sales, earning $5.5 million followed by France with $3.1 million. The first installment, xXx, opened to $44.5 million in August 2002 while its sequel xXx: State of the Union debuted to 12.7 million in April 2005. Nina Dobrev, however, seemed unfazed with the criticisms surrounding her new movie. The Vampire Diaries alum told The Huffington Post that she had no regrets leaving the show to pursue a career in Hollywood. “When I left [‘The Vampire Diaries’], it was at the right moment for me and I’ve been working really, really hard since then, for the last year-and-a-half, two years, maybe, on films and it’s been paying off and going well. It definitely is a tough road at the beginning to transition from one medium to another, but I’ve been very fortunate and very lucky so far,” she shared. [Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]