Olivia Munn Dumped By Aaron Rodgers, She Was Too Much 'Drama'

Olivia Munn was dumped by Aaron Rodgers and not nearly as amicable as they want people to think. Friends of the football star claim he said he was tired of all the “drama.” Aaron called it quits Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers sudden split was shocking but apparently, the breakup was not as friendly as sources had first claimed. Radar Online reported that it was Aaron Rodgers who broke things off with the actress and not the other way around, which had previously been reported by E! News. Last night was too much fun A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Feb 27, 2017 at 6:06pm PST It was first reported that “it was Olivia that called the break” between the celebrity couple but now more sources are claiming to Radar that it was the NFL player who dumped the actress because she was too much “drama.” ???????????????????????? #Repost @packers ・・・ Leader of the Pack. #NFCNorthChamps #GoPackGo A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Jan 2, 2017 at 9:12pm PST E! News sources claimed that the two were just on “different pages in life.” “Aaron broke up with her because he was tired of all her bulls**t. At the end of the day, she was a lot of drama!” People described the breakup as amicable. “They have amicably ended their relationship of three years… remains close friends and wish nothing but the best for each other moving forward.” Focus on family Rodgers is set on repairing his damaged family relationships, including the one with his 28-year-old brother Jordan, who appeared on The Bachelorette on JoJo Fletcher’s season. Can’t beat the view, oh and the sky looks unbelievable too #shecute — @shangrila.fiji has been epic! A post shared by Jordan Rodgers (@jrodgers11) on Mar 30, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT Sources are claiming that the football player ended things with Olivia Munn for the sake of his family. The tension allegedly began when he first got together with the X-Men: Apocolypse actress. “He has such a nice and caring family. He did this for them. He’s mending his family relationships now. Aaron could never have bridged that gap with Olivia around.” Munn and Rodgers had not been seen together in public since Valentine’s Day and since then, the actress and the football player have reportedly been keeping to themselves. “Olivia doesn’t really have anything to do with it.” “This is not her issue; this is the Rodgers family issue. Aaron has never wanted want to air this out in a public forum. He will deal with his family issues privately.” #aboutlastnight Vanity Fair Oscar Party ❣ A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Feb 27, 2017 at 5:54pm PST RELATED POSTS BY THE INQUISITR Jordan Rodgers Mum On Brother Aaron’s Breakup With Olivia Munn Aaron Rodgers And Olivia Munn Split After Engagement Rumors, Family Feud Allegations Aaron Rodgers And Olivia Munn Engaged And Planning A Wedding Amid Family Drama? Video:Aaron Rodgers’ Girlfriend Olivia Munn Spotted With Ring: Are They Engaged? Olivia Munn Praises Aaron Rodgers While Slamming His Family, Adding Fuel To The Family Feud Silence from the former couple The pair has not spoken out yet about their split. Perhaps if and when they do, it will shed some light on who really ended the relationship. The actress, 36, and the Green Bay Packers quarterback, 33, began dating at the end of 2014. Before their split, engagement rumors buzzed around the couple in January after Munn was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger. Played Beer Pong for the first time last week and… (see next pic????) A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Feb 8, 2017 at 7:53pm PST Do you think Jordan Rodgers dumped Olivia Munn? Or did she break things off with him? Let us know what you think in the comments section below! [Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain / Staff / Getty Images]