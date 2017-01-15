Prince Harry And Meghan Markle More Serious Than Ever After Romantic Norwegian Vacation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are believed to be more serious than ever after returning from their Arctic Circle vacation in Norway. After celebrating the New Year together in London, the happy couple embarked on their first ever vacation together and visited Tromso on the Norwegian fjords. Harry and Meghan are thought to have stayed in a private cabin in Northern Norway for their week-long trip and spent time by a lake, whale-watching and viewing the Northern Lights. It was Prince Harry’s friend, Inge Solheim, that helped him to arrange the trip to the Arctic Circle. The Guardian reports that Prince Harry has also now been introduced to Meghan Markle’s 72-year-old father, Thomas, when Harry and Meghan were visiting her hometown of Toronto. In fact, Prince Harry appears to be so smitten with Meghan Markle that he even flew straight to Canada to visit her after his recent Caribbean tour, rather than return home to London first. Meghan Markle, the girlfriend of Prince Harry, at the REEBOK #HonorYourDays at Reebok Headquarters on April 28, 2016 in Canton, Massachusetts. [Image by Darren McCollester/Getty Images] However, The Guardian do note that that Harry and Meghan have absolutely no problem flying thousands of miles in order to be with each other, and this is just normal for the couple. As Prince Harry doesn’t have any engagements over the next couple of weeks and Meghan Markle won’t be filming Suits until Spring, the two have plenty of time to be spending together and cementing their relationship. What does 2017 have in store for the couple and could they even tie the knot this year? The International Business Times are reporting that bookmakers are trying to predict whether Prince Harry will ask Meghan Markle to marry him in 2017. After Harry and Meghan’s recent romantic trip to Norway, bookmakers are said to have slashed the odds of a royal wedding in the next twelve months from 3/1 to 4/6. Jessica Bridge, a bookmaker, has said she feels Prince Harry will definitely be proposing to Meghan Markle, but it’s only a question of when that happens to be. Prince Harry ‘introduces girlfriend Meghan Markle to Kate at Kensington Palace’ https://t.co/9oEtuZlMoC — Duchess Kate Blog (@HRHDuchesskate) January 15, 2017 “As far as the odds are concerned it’s a case of when, and not if, Prince Harry pops the question to Meghan.” An insider has also told the Daily Express that even close friends have talked about the couple as being crazy for each other and possibly getting married in 2017. “This relationship has moved at lightning speed and they are mad about each other. Friends have even talked about them getting married this year. It does seem very soon, but both of them have talked about it and are ready to settle down.” We do know that Prince Harry and Meghan will be walking down the aisle together in March when they attend the wedding of Harry’s last unmarried friend, Tom Inskip, in Jamaica. The Daily Mail say that this will give Harry’s friends a better chance to get to know Markle. Tom Inskip’s fiancee, Lara Hughes-Young, is already said to enjoy the company of Meghan Markle. Since Meghan Markle is such a big part of Prince Harry’s life now it makes sense Harry would introduce her to his sister-in-law Kate Middleton and his niece Princess Charlotte, which Us Magazine says he has also just done. On Tuesday, January 10, Harry took Meghan to Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace in London to meet the Duchess of Cambridge. Of the visit, a source told Us Magazine that, “Meghan’s so happy she’s getting to know more of Harry’s nearest and dearest.” Prince Harry with Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall attending a Christmas church service in Sandringham on December 25, 2016. [Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images] Prince Harry already introduced Markle to Prince William in November, and another insider spoke of the visit. “They got on fabulously. I’m sure Harry had been looking forward to introducing his girlfriend. Naturally, William is very happy for his brother.” Do you think Prince Harry will propose to Meghan Markle this year and why? [Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]

