'RHONY' Star LuAnn De Lesseps NYE Wedding To Cheating Fiancé Reportedly Ruined By Former Costar Jill Zarin

LuAnn de Lesseps was thrilled after tying the knot with her cheating fiancé Tom D’Agostino, but her Real Housewives of New York co-stars didn’t share the same enthusiasm. The pair exchanged vows on New Year’s Eve and it didn’t take long before old drama surfaced. How did Jill Zarin ruin de Lesseps magical wedding? Radar Online reports that de Lesseps originally wanted to keep the ceremony private but later agreed to a $20,000 contract with People magazine to cover the event. Despite the obligation, Zarin shared a slew of wedding photos on social media, which may have effectively nullified de Lesseps’ contract. With de Lesseps out $20,000, she is understandably “pissed” at her former co-star. “LuAnn is pissed,” an insider revealed. “Jill cannot help herself. She constantly needs to make everything about her!” The drama with Zarin wasn’t the only problem de Lesseps encountered on her big day. The reality star also stirred up controversy over who she invited to the ceremony. As fans will recall, RHONY star Bethenny Frankel was not invited to the event. In response, Frankel showed off her bikini clad body on social media mere hours before the wedding. Jill Zarin and Bethenny Frankel [Image via Bravo] To make matters worse, Page Six reports that de Lesseps and D’Agostino made an unusual request for their guests days before the ceremony. The couple had asked their guests to donate to a charity of their choice instead of purchasing them wedding gifts. They changed their mind just prior to the wedding and asked guests to send their donations to a GoFundMe.com account to help pay for a relative’s medical expenses. Needless to say, some of the guests thought the move was a bit tacky. “You’re going to spend a half-million-plus on a wedding, and then ask your friends to cough up for your relative’s Band-Aids?” one guest shared. “LuAnn and Tom are both very rich — [they should] write a check to their relative and not hustle their wedding guests for cash.” Other guest added: “It really didn’t seem like a reality star’s wedding. There weren’t cameras in your face” or crews “asking you to sign releases.” It isn’t clear if any of the wedding festivities will be part of the new season of RHONY. LuAnn De Lesseps drama with Zarin, however, will likely pop up when the show returns to Bravo this year. According to Us Magazine, the wedding took place at the Brazilian Court Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida. Guests featured a number of close family and friends, including Cynthia Bailey, Zarin, Dorinda Medley, and Kelly Bensimon. Dorinda Medley and LuAnn de Lesseps [Image by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows] De Lesseps and D’Agostino had a rough year together. Last season, Frankel dropped the bombshell that D’Agostino cheated on de Lesseps right before their engagement party. During a chat with Steve Harvey a few months back, de Lesseps admitted that the scandal “was a real test of people loving each other and getting past things that happened. I think that if you can’t forgive somebody you love, who can you forgive?” De Lesseps continued: “I knew then and I know now that we do love each other, and that’s the most important thing. It’s very easy to walk away. The hard part is staying and working it out.” Despite all the drama, Daily Mail reports that de Lesseps is now on her tropical honeymoon. The newlyweds are currently in the Bahamas enjoying a week of relaxation and rest. “We’re off! Happy 2017!” de Lesseps shared in a post. The marriage is de Lesseps second. The reality star first wed Count Alexandre de Lesseps back in 1993. For D’Agostino, this is his first marriage. D’Agostino is the CEO and president of Smart Source LLC, which offers printing supplies for large businesses. Tell us! Do you think LuAnn de Lesseps GoFundMe move was tacky? Let us know in the comments below. [Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx