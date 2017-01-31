Rihanna Believes Her Brand Is Too Big For Chris Brown, 'She Is Way Past All Of That Drama' Says Source

Chris Brown is reportedly facing rejection from former girlfriend Rihanna as sources are alleging that the pop star is sick of Brown’s constant drama and supposedly throwing shade in her ex’s direction. According to reports, despite months of claims suggesting that Chris and his ex, who split in 2013 after a seriously rocky on/off romance that first began in 2008, may be getting back together and dating again, insider are now revealing that Rihanna is making it very clear that she has no plans to get back together with Brown. The dating rumors first flared up again after Rihanna and Chris were both spotted partying at the same club in New York City earlier this month before both were then scheduled to make separate appearances in Paris, France, just days later, which got fans claiming that the two could actually be back together and secretly dating again. However, a source familiar with Chris and Rihanna’s current relationship status is now revealing to DanceHallHipHop that the two are not back together, despite the rampant speculation, and it’s pretty unlikely they ever will be again. “Two big name celebrities in the same club is not uncommon, so this is just by chance that they ended up at the same spot. [There’s] nothing more to it,” sources close to Rihanna revealed of her and Brown’s New York club run-in, even claiming that Rihanna and Brown have actually not spoken to each other in more than a year. “Maybe the last time was when she congratulated him on his daughter,” the source said of the last time Rihanna and Chris spoke, despite recent claims they’ve been meeting up and talking again as the dating rumors swirled. “[Royalty] is big now, that’s how long it has been.” The insider also went on to allege to the site that Rihanna may even have thrown a diss Chris’s way amid the dating rumors, claiming that she’s been calling out Brown for his seemingly never ending dramas and claiming that her brand has now grown too big for him. “[Rihanna] is way past all of that drama,” DanceHallHipHop’s source said of why Rihanna is allegedly officially refusing to start dating Brown again. “Just seeing how mature she is now and big her brand is, she is not getting back with Chris.” [Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS] “[Rihanna] has completely closed that chapter of her life,” added the source of where she currently stands with Chris Brown. The latest claims that Rihanna has no plans to start dating Chris again come after months of speculation that the two may have been back together after Radar Online initially reported last year that the former couple were back in contact and has supposedly even “taken tentative steps towards a reunion.” A source claimed in November that Rihanna felt that Brown had matured since they split in 2013, four years after Brown was arrested for physically abusing her, revealing that seeing how Chris cares for his daughter Royalty allegedly made her see that Chris has transformed into a man she could see herself dating again. “They’re talking every day again and have met up a few times,” an insider alleged of Brown’s possible reconciliation with the “We Found Love” singer at the time, though DanceHallHipHop’s latest claims dispute the report. “[Chris is] moodier and more serious,” continued the insider of Brown, adding that “he’s much softer and a borderline feminist these days.” [Image by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images] Hollywood Life also added fuel to the Rihanna and Brown dating rumors, claiming last month that the singer had been reflecting on their relationship over the holiday period and was supposedly “missing” Chris before the former couple were then spotted at the same New York club just weeks later. An insider alleged at the time that Rihanna had supposedly been doing a lot of “reflecting on how deep their love was when they were in their heyday” and even told friends that “she hates the fact she and Chris kept falling in and out of love in the past,” suggesting a reconciliation with Brown could have been on the horizon. The site then went on to report at the time that Chris and Rihanna could have been ready to start dating again, claiming that Rihanna had been telling friends that she supposedly “never loved someone the way that she loved her some [Chris],” though her latest reported diss appears to confirm there’s little chance of a reconciliation with Brown. What do you think of reports claiming that Rihanna has no plans to start dating Chris Brown again due to his attraction to drama? [Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images and Jason Merritt/Getty Images]