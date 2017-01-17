Rihanna & Jennifer Lopez Feud Over Drake? JLo Allegedly Urges Drake To 'Cut Ties' With Ex After Latest Diss

Jennifer Lopez is allegedly hitting back at Rihanna after she appeared to diss former boyfriend Drake once again on Instagram. Amid reports that Lopez and Rihanna are caught in a nasty feud over Drake ever since the rapper and Jennifer appeared to confirm that they are officially dating via a number of cozy Instagram photos, the Shades of Blue actress now appears to be hitting back at her seemingly former friend. According to a recent report by OK! magazine, while Rihanna appears to be taking her disdain for the couple dating to Instagram, Lopez is reportedly hitting back by urging Drake to cut all ties with his former girlfriend amid reports that Drake and Rihanna have supposedly been in contact since E! News confirmed that they had undergone a breakup back in October. A source alleged to the magazine that Lopez isn’t happy about Drake reportedly still being in contact with Rihanna following their split last year and claimed that Jennifer supposedly “threw a fit” when she found out that Drake and his former girlfriend had been speaking. [Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images] Jennifer “threw a fit when she found out that Drake had been in contact with Rihanna,” the source claimed, revealing that Lopez allegedly then asked Drake to “cut all ties” with Rihanna. While Jennifer has not confirmed the report, the allegations come as Rihanna reportedly threw a whole lot of shade at her former boyfriend and former friend with another diss amid the dating rumors, most recently slamming Drake on Instagram. AllHipHop.com reported that Rihanna appeared to seriously diss Drake on the social media site earlier this month, allegedly calling out her former boyfriend – who she was first linked to back in 2010 – for his love of athletes. Baller Alert captured a screen shot of the diss comment Rihanna reportedly posted to Instagram amid reports the rapper is getting serious with Lopez, replying to a post that read, “Your #MCM be knocking over girls in the VIP to stand next to rappers.” [Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images] The screen shot showed that Rihanna allegedly then commented on the post “and athletes” with a crying emoji, which got many fans believing that she was firing a shot at Drake amid reports he’s now moved on and dating Jennifer Lopez. Though Rihanna didn’t mention Drake by name on the social media, a number of fans took to Twitter to speculate that she was in fact referring to the rapper, just days after Daily Mail reported that she unfollowed Lopez on Instagram after Jennifer posted a photo of herself and Drake hugging while wearing matching robes, sparking feud rumors. “Drake really do be acting mad groupie-ish with these athletes man lmaooo s*** is hilarious to see,” @lareinasie tweeted out following Rihanna’s latest diss amid his new romance with Jennifer, while @therealsexylexi added, “Okay Drake is officially obsessed with athletes. This man really wearing a Spartanburg day school jersey. I done seen it all.” Though Rihanna hasn’t confirmed if her apparent Instagram post was a serious diss, sources have been claiming for weeks that she’s seriously not happy about Lopez and Drake seemingly dating, suggesting a feud could be brewing between the former friends. [Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Clear Channel] “[Rihanna] is really freaked out about Jennifer, especially because they’re friends,” a source alleged to Hollywood Life of how Rihanna reacted to the Lopez and Drake dating reports amid the feud claims. “The fact that they’re now Eskimo sisters is pretty overwhelming,” continued the insider of Jennifer dating the rapper, just weeks after he and Rihanna split. “Rihanna knows Drake will always love her, but she does get jealous. She can’t stand the thought of him being with another woman.” In Touch Weekly also reported that Rihanna was not happy about seeing Jennifer and Drake together, noting that she and Lopez used to be on such friendly terms that Rihanna even used to discuss her on/off romance with Jennifer. A source alleged that the “Love on the Brain” singer is now viewing Jennifer’s new romance with Drake as being the “ultimate betrayal” as the feud rumors swirl, claiming that Rihanna even supposedly branded Jennifer Lopez a “traitor” for her new romance. [Featured Image by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images and Angela Weiss/Getty Images]

