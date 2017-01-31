Rihanna Wants Drake To Know What He's Missing With New Instagram Post?

Many people thought that Rihanna and Drake were dating again after the Canadian rapper professed his love for the Barbadian beauty during the VMAs last summer. He presented her with the Video Vanguard Award and took the opportunity to express how he felt about her. The 28-year-old songstress can’t help but gush over his sweet words. “She’s someone I’ve been in love with since I was 22-years-old,” he confessed. “She’s one of my best friends in the world. All my adult life, I’ve looked up to her even though she’s younger than me. She’s a living breathing legend in our industry.” Unfortunately, Drizzy started taking interest in another woman two months after he proclaimed his love for Riri. The “Hotline Bling” hitmaker is reportedly dating Jennifer Lopez, who recently ended her relationship with on and off boyfriend Casper Smart. According to In Touch, Rihanna considers Drake’s relationship with J.Lo the ultimate betrayal. [Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images] “Rihanna and Jennifer used to be good friends,” an insider revealed. “She’s even confided in J.Lo about her rocky relationship with Drake over the years. Rihanna is very hurt.” It seems that the “Diamonds” hitmaker wants to take revenge on the 30-year-old record producer for ditching her over her good friend. In her latest post on Instagram, Rihanna shared a photo where she appears to be naked and all puckered up like waiting for someone to give her a kiss. She captioned the post with the lyrics of her hit song “What You Came For.” what u came for… A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 29, 2017 at 6:49pm PST Maybe Rihanna wanted to show Drake what he’s missing in her recent post on Instagram. On the same day that the award-winning singer shared that sexy pose, Jennifer Lopez posted a message that could be addressed to her rumored boyfriend’s former lover. Part of the quote was, “If you love something, love it completely, cherish it, say it, but most importantly, show it. Life is finite and fragile, and just because something is there for one day, it might be not be the next. Never take that for granted.” #mondayfeels #love A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jan 30, 2017 at 12:10am PST Drake and Jennifer may not have confirmed that they are officially dating, but their PDA photos on Instagram could be enough to prove that they are more than just friends. A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:38pm PST The two were also caught kissing and dancing at the Winter Wonderland Prom back in December. One of their fans was able to capture Drizzy and J.Lo’s sweet moments at the event and shared it on Instagram. I’m currently crying and it’s 5 am y’all ????❤ @jlo #music #dance #beautiful #goals #jenniferlopez #jlovegas #allihave #jlo #Drake A video posted by @slayitlikejlo on Dec 30, 2016 at 2:59am PST There were rumors that the romance of Lopez and Graham was just a publicity stunt because of their new collaboration. According to Mirror, there were even theories that the Toronto-born rapper targeted the Bronx beauty so he can get back at her ex-boyfriend P Diddy who was his rival. But E! News claims that the couple are 100 percent legit, and not a professional ploy to promote any type of business like many are assuming. If the speculations were true that the romance of Drake and Jennifer Lopez was to create a buzz, it could that mean that he will reunite with Rihanna soon? According to Hollywood Life, the two are still seeing each other for now but nobody thinks that their relationship will last. [Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images] “There’s crazy chemistry between them and an insanely strong attraction, but aside from that and their music, they really have nothing else in common,” their source explained. “They are at totally different places in life. Jen is a mom and is dedicated to raising her kids and giving them the best life possible — whereas Drake is dedicated to himself and having the best time possible!” If ever Drizzy’s relationship with J.Lo won’t last long, there is a possibility that Riri will take him back because she still has feelings for him. According to Hollywood Life, there is a strong connection between the two but their romance may fizzle once they start getting too serious in their relationship. The alleged reason for Drake and Rihanna’s split last summer was his flirting with other women and that completely disappointed her. “She knows the deal — he’s probably got another chick or two or three on the side. She hates that she still loves him after this back and forth they continue to have,” their source said. [Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]