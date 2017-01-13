Rob Kardashian Allegedly Thinks That Dream Might Not Be His Daughter

Rob Kardashian just had his first child with Blac Chyna, but now reports are coming out that Rob might think that Dream isn’t his daughter. Radar Online is now sharing that Rob Kardashian is really confused on if Dream is his because he just doesn’t see himself in her. Dream is two-months-old now, and Rob has been in her life her entire life. Now a source says that Rob is a bit confused. Here is what the source shared. “Rob can’t see any of himself in her. Blac took a paternity test when she was pregnant to prove that he’s her baby daddy, but he’s having paranoid thoughts that she somehow faked it.” Everyone saw Blac Chyna take the paternity test on their show. The insider even said that Rob knows that it “sounds ridiculous.” That doesn’t keep Rob from thinking it, though. The source went on to say, “He’s in a very fragile state of mind. He grew up in one of the fakest families in showbiz history.” It sounds like Rob Kardashian just needs a bit of proof that he is Dream’s father. Rob, Chyna and Dream in LA yesterday @robkardashian @dreamkardashian pic.twitter.com/TGDkaUULmn — Kardashian Pedia (@Kardashianpedia) January 11, 2017 Rob Kardashian was really excited about being a dad. He has really been looking forward to having Dream. It would totally crush him if he was to end up finding out that she was not his daughter. It is being reported that Rob Kardashian is living with his mom Kris Jenner after a bit of a health scare. This is so he can be monitored by a nurse. The source said, “He’s really spiraled after the baby was born and the family is very concerned.” It was also revealed that the family is worried about Blac Chyna being responsible for what is going on right now with his health. The source said, “And as crazy as it sounds, they think she could be up to anything. Their imaginations are running wild because he seemed stable before the baby and she seemed to have his best interests in mind, but they fear that’s not the case with Blac anymore. They think she is very suspicious and her motives are even more suspicious.” The Kardashians reportedly have a plot to save @robkardashian from being “destroyed” by @BLACCHYNA https://t.co/9td2z0Wj67 — BET (@BET) January 11, 2017 BET shared that the Kardashian sisters allegedly have a plan to get Blac Chyna out of their lives. Reports are that the girls are really upset about the way that she emotionally abuses Rob. A source said that the family thought at first that Blac Chyna was a great influence on Rob, but they are starting to change their feelings about it. The source also added that Kris Jenner has hired a private investigator to keep up with what Blac Chyna is doing. The source went on to share more. “The family is writing everything down and will present it to him. They will sit him down for an intervention and place an envelope containing all the proof of what she has done on the table in front of him. They want to have a psychologist on hand so they can discuss how Chyna abuses him.” Are you shocked to hear that Rob Kardashian might think that Dream isn’t his daughter? Do you think there is any chance that Chyna cheated on him and got pregnant by someone else? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians when it returns to E! on Sunday nights. If Rob and Chyna decide to split or do another paternity test, you know the Kardashians will show it on their television series. [Featured Image By Greg Doherty/Getty Images]

