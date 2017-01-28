Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna Banned From ‘KUWTK’ Series: Feud Escalates Amid Trademark Drama

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna will not be appearing on new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians once the series makes its debut in March, it has been alleged. According to insiders, Kris Jenner has made the decision not to include Blac and Rob on the show, mainly over the supposed fact that she, alongside her famous children, do not approve of the sock designer’s relationship with Chyna. In December, it was claimed that Blac and Rob had one of their most intense arguments yet, resulting in the socialite allegedly getting physical with her on-again, off-again fiancé. The blow-up was so toxic that Kris’ boyfriend, Corey Gamble, had to rush over to the couple’s home in Calabasas and restrain Blac from Kardashian. [Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images] The twosome ended up splitting, but that only lasted for week before announcing that they had reconciled and wanted to give their relationship another shot. Getting physical with a family member, however, has not sat well with Kris Jenner, who has made it perfectly clear she doesn’t want Blac around any of her children. She knows she can’t force Rob to dump her, a source reveals, but she can keep her away by not having her featured on forthcoming episodes of KUWTK. Having Blac on the show evidently means that Kris would have to negotiate a price with the former stripper regarding her fee to appear in certain episodes, but according to Hollywood Life, the momager wouldn’t even consider that idea. If Rob Kardashian wants to remain with Blac, the family has to accept that, but they will not bow down to the 29-year-old and offer him the chance of filming scenes with his fiancée, having seen how she’s reportedly been acting towards Rob and his siblings in recent months. “Missing from the new scenes of KUWTK are Rob & Chyna. The family is still very divided since Dream’s birth and the awkward holidays,” a source tells Hollywood Life. “Kris Jenner and the sisters have mixed feelings towards Rob’s relationship with his baby mama and as a result, Chyna is largely being shunned by the family. Rob has been by Chyna’s side, even though Kourtney, Kylie and the rest of the girls have been avoiding them.” [Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images] Following the alleged fight between Rob Kardashian and Chyna back in December, Kris reportedly made the last-minute decision to remove the 28-year-old from her Christmas party guest list. Blac’s invite was withdrawn, and she was therefore not allowed to attend the bash, it was claimed. Things have remained frosty in terms of the relationship Rob Kardashian’s fiancée shares with the Kardashians. In November, Blac had made the attempt to trademark the name, Angela Renee Kardashian, stressing that once she married Rob, she would like to use the name for business purposes. The likes of Khloe, Kim, and Kourtney prevented that from happening, getting their lawyers involved to halt the process, claiming that Blac’s idea to use the family’s last name for her own profit would be a conflict of interest. The case seemed to have been settled last week when Blac decided not to move forward with her plans to trademark the last name, opting out of engaging in a back-and-forth feud with her future sister-in-laws, according to Daily Mail. Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns in March, and while Rob Kardashian won’t be featured on the show, it’s claimed that the reality star won’t be too upset about it since he’s been busy shooting the second series of his own reality program titled Rob & Chyna. Do you think it’s fair for the Kardashian family to ban Rob from being part of KUWTK because of his fiancée? [Featured Image by Greg Doherty/Getty Images]