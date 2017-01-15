Rob Kardashian Paternity Test: Blac Chyna Cheated, ‘KUWTK’ Star Not The Father? [Rumor]

Rob Kardashian is allegedly convinced that Dream is not his biological daughter, despite the fact that Blac Chyna took a paternity test to prove her innocence. Rob and Chyna have had endless problems arise in their relationship since they first announced their relationship one year ago. The reality star has often claimed how his ongoing battle with anxiety and depression often gets the better of him, leaving him paranoid about things he wouldn’t normally worry about. In this case, Rob Kardashian thinks he’s not the father of Dream, Celeb Dirty Laundry adds. [Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images] As seen on the couple’s reality show, Rob & Chyna, the sock designer demanded Blac take a paternity test, having gotten the impression that the former stripper was not being faithful to him, especially after rapper The Game made the shocking allegation he had bedded the mother-of-two. Blac would later go on to make it clear that her fling with The Game happened before she even got together with Rob. Still, it didn’t stop Kardashian from speculating whether the “How We Do” hitmaker could potentially have impregnated Chyna and ultimately be the father to their baby daughter. Radar Online is now claiming that Rob’s paranoia regarding Dream hasn’t stopped since the little girl was born in December. According to the outlet’s sources, Kardashian wants his fiancée to take another paternity test — away from the reality show cameras, to settle the situation once and for all. “Rob can’t see any of himself in her. Blac took a paternity test when she was pregnant to prove that he’s her baby daddy, but he’s having paranoid thoughts that she somehow faked it,” a source tells the celebrity news site. It was just a month ago when Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna announced their split from one another, with TMZ reporting that the couple embarked on such an intense argument, it resulted in a violent fight that left Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, trying to pull Blac away from her on-again, off-again fiancée. As previously revealed, the Kardashian family have reportedly all kept their distance from Chyna and their brother, claiming that the relationship is beyond toxic and that Rob is hurting himself more than anything — especially when considering the fact that he’s still dealing with his weight gain and depression battle. For Kris Jenner’s Christmas celebration at her Calabasas mansion, which included some of the biggest celebrities in Hollywood, Blac Chyna was reportedly disinvited over the family’s dislike to all the drama she has reportedly brought upon the family and her brother. [Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images] Of course, now that Chyna has more or less become family, the likes of Kim, Kourtney and Khloe have no other choice but to accept the fact that Blac isn’t going anywhere — whether or not she stays with Rob Kardashian. Regarding the supposed paternity drama, it is unclear whether or not the former stripper has agreed to the idea of taking yet another test, having already proven herself with the initial one that she took, as seen by fans on the couple’s reality show. From what Radar Online has gathered, however, Rob Kardashian isn’t convinced that the test taken on the show was genuine and would prefer his fiancée to take yet another one — it will evidently put Rob’s concerns to rest. What do you make of Rob’s request and his supposed paranoia regarding Dream — do you think the little girl is Kardashian’s biological daughter? The family has yet to respond to claims that Blac and Rob are once again trying to overcome yet another hurdle in their relationship, but considering the supposed fact that nobody in the Kardashian household is communicating with Chyna, they most likely won’t say anything regarding the matter. [Featured Image by Greg Doherty/Getty Image]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx