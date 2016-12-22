Rob Kardashian Reportedly Abused By Blac Chyna In A 'Drunken Rage'

Rob Kardashian’s latest blowout with Blac Chyna keeps getting worse. Following his epic social media rant last weekend, Radar Online reports that Chyna beat Kardashian before taking the baby and leaving home. Did a physical altercation spark Kardashian’s actions online? “She was punching him in his back and arms and was in a drunken rage,” an inside source revealed. Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, was allegedly at the scene and “ripped Chyna off Rob.” Last Saturday, Kardashian shocked fans when he slammed Chyna on social media for leaving and taking their daughter, Dream, with her. He even shared a few photos of his now empty home. According to E! News, a hacker then shared some text messages of Chyna blasting Kardashian for being “fat,” “lazy,” and “insecure.” The messages were between Chyna and her lawyer, Walter Mosley, Jaden Smith, and Treasure. Chyna claims that an unidentified hacker posted the messages. [Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images] Based on the social media battle, it looked like Kardashian’s relationship with Chyna had finally reached a breaking point. But was all the drama manufactured by Kardashian and Chyna just to get better ratings? “It is true that the two of them fight nonstop and they very well might not make it as a couple, but this breakup was staged,” an insider revealed. “They get amusement out of everyone believing their lies.” The source added that the couple thinks of themselves as the “ultimate masters of manipulating the media.” They also allegedly started filming Season 2 of their show, Rob & Chyna, days after the epic split. “They were fine together, but then when they started filming, the fighting began,” a source explained. “The drama is all a desperate act for attention. It’s sad.” Indeed, the social media rants started right ahead of the couple’s baby special, which aired on Sunday night. Given their past fights, however, it is hard to tell if Kardashian and Chyna’s latest spout was faked. “Blac Chyna has been making fun of Rob Kardashian non-stop about being so fat, and it is really starting to get to him,” the insider shared. “Instead of pushing him like she used to do, she is just straight-up making fun of him.” [Image by John Misa/AP Images] Of course, this isn’t the first time that Chyna beat one her partners. In one of the text messages leaked online, Chyna talks about physically abusing her former lover, Tyga. “I don’t wanna treat him like Tyga but I will. Imma slap the s**t outta him,” she wrote. If the couple did manufacture the fight, they are certainly going to extreme lengths just to garner viewers. In fact, Kardashian later admitted that Chyna’s leaked text messages were too hard to handle. “I really believed she was in love with me the way that I was with her and I am so hurt and never felt this before. It’s different when you have a kid with someone. And after reading Chyna’s messages to her best friend she was going to drop me after a year. She didn’t even make it to that. I am so broken. This is a woman I fought my entire family for. I was in love with this woman to the fullest and I was none of that to her.” As far as his family is concerned, sources indicate that Kardashian’s sisters are “worried” about their brother. Despite rushing to his side after the rant, TMZ reports they are “fed up” with the fights with Chyna, whom they are not planning on inviting to this year’s Christmas party. According to People, members of the family clan are urging Kardashian to cut ties with Chyna for good. Unfortunately, Kardashian is still holding out hope for the relationship and isn’t listening to anyone. Tell us! Do you think Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are faking their relationship drama for ratings? Let us know in the comments below. [Featured Image by Greg Doherty/Getty Images]

