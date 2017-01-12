Rooney Mara & Joaquin Phoenix Dating? Movie Stars May Have Found Love

Did Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara hook up while on the set of their latest movie together, the upcoming apocryphal exploration Mary Magdalene? That’s the current gossip surrounding the man who trolled the world with his 2010 mockumentary, I’m Still Here, and the titular Girl with the Dragon Tattoo from David Fincher’s 2011 Millennium series adaptation. Cinephiles will recall that Rooney and Joaquin previously appeared together in Spike Jonze’s 2013 sci-fi drama, Her. In Garth Davis’ forthcoming Mary Magdalene, Mara reportedly assumes the role of Mary while Phoenix plays Jesus of Nazareth. This week, various news sources have spread the gospel of Joaquin and Rooney’s supposed fling. As Mara fans are likely aware, the 31-year-old actress has been in a long-term relationship with director Charlie McDowell (son of Mary Steenburgen and A Clockwork Orange‘s Malcolm McDowell) for the past six years. Rooney also stars in Charlie’s forthcoming film, The Discovery, which is set to premiere at Sundance Film Festival next week. Rooney Mara, Joaquin Phoenix. [Images by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images & Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images] On Tuesday, Page Six surmised that Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix fell for each other while filming Mary Magdalene in Italy. The gossip rag then updated that report with the latest development: The actors slated to appear as Jesus and Mary are now apparently “holed up” at a spa retreat in Desert Hot Springs, California. Supposedly, a source told the website that Phoenix and Mara are enjoying colonic hydrotherapy at the resort. “Joaquin and his lady love are down for some R&R, sipping juices and a few colonics… good times!” Paper magazine echoed the report of a love-fest between Rooney Mara and the 42-year-old Walk the Line and Two Lovers leading man. Reportedly, Mara has not been photographed with her longstanding boyfriend McDowell since August. On Thursday, news of Rooney and Joaquin’s fling seemingly hit every hot spot on the web. “While President-elect Donald Trump is currently addressing the nation/world about his coming reign of terror, we can take some mild comfort knowing that Academy Award-nominee Rooney Mara may be courting Academy Award-nominee Joaquin Phoenix.” According to the forenamed sites, Joaquin’s representative insists that the two Hollywood personalities are merely good friends, not lovers. Do you think Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix found love on the set of Mary Magdalene? What do you make of the gossip reports that the two stars are currently vacationing together at a spa resort? Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix at a photocall for ‘Her’ in 2013. [Image by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images] RELATED POSTS FROM THE INQUISITR Mandy Moore: ‘Candy’ Remembered By The ‘This Is Us’ Actress

In addition to Rooney’s upcoming portrayal as Mary in Mary Magdalene beside a Christlike Phoenix, the two thespians are also slated to show up together in another upcoming picture, Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot. The Gus Van Sant-led production is reportedly logged to start shooting in 2018. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Rooney Mara has been keeping extraordinarily busy with her film work, premiering three movies in the span of a year. Meanwhile, diehard Millennium fans are still waiting for Rooney to reprise her role as Lisbeth Salander in a proposed American version of Stieg Larsson’s Dragon Tattoo sequel, The Girl Who Played with Fire. Joaquin Phoenix most recently starred in Woody Allen’s mystery flick Irrational Man. What do you think of the reported romance between Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix? Are you a fan of the two prolific performers? Do you have a favorite Phoenix or Mara movie? Let us know what you think about the purported Rooney-Joaquin fling in the comments section below. [Featured Image by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images]

