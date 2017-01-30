'Scary Skinny' Angelina Jolie Looks 'Frail' On Latest Outing As A New Documentary Threatens To Reveal Her X-Rated Secrets

Angelina Jolie tried to put on a good face during her latest shopping outing with her two children, but her frail appearance didn’t go unnoticed. The actress is looking as skinny as ever in the wake of her ugly divorce with Brad Pitt. Is she caving in to all the stress? Radar Online released images of Jolie’s shopping trip with her two kids over the weekend. Jolie stepped out with her 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne in Malibu. Despite the warm weather, the actress wore a long coat and leather pants to conceal her frail figure. Jolie is rumored to be down to only 76 pounds. Jolie and Pitt have been locked in a bitter divorce battle that started back in September. The couple just recently released a joint statement on how they plan on proceeding with the case in a private court. Angelina Jolie was spotted out with two of her kids today! https://t.co/LTeyUc3QoA — JustJared.com (@JustJared) January 29, 2017 “The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decision and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues.” The couple added that they are acting “as a united front” for the sake of their children. Pitt, however, is still fighting for joint custody as he attempts to win back his kids’ favor. The Allied star is reportedly in the middle of constructing a massive playground at his Los Feliz house, including a skate park and trampolines. “Brad wants to make a house of fun, the trampolines are just the start of it,” an insider explained. “He’s also ripping down the house at the back to make it into a children’s playground. They’ve been wondering what to do with it for years, he bought it 18 years ago, and it’s not been touched since. Makes sense to have this as the kids’ hideaway.” While the playground sounds like a child’s paradise, Pitt will have to work hard to win back his children. A few months ago, Pitt faced scandalous rumors – which started from Angelina Jolie’s camp – that he abused his oldest son, Maddox, on a private plane. Although the actor was cleared of the allegations, Maddox isn’t ready to forgive just yet. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt looked happy during their last red carpet appearance together, which was almost a year before they announced their split. [Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images] At the same time, Pitt and Jolie have other things to worry about. According to Radar Online, a bombshell documentary is about to reveal the couple’s most X-rated secrets. What will the film reveal about Pitt and Jolie’s dark past? “There will be a lot of never-before-seen footage,” an insider revealed. “There will be never-before-seen interviews with Brad and Angelina themselves. There are interviews with those closest to them. And all of the interviews are on the record!” Mirror reports that the film will also dive into Pitt and Jolie’s divorce and why they decided to call it quits after being together for over a decade. The details are still unknown, though it sounds like the divorce was not as one-sided as it appeared. “There are at least a few things that people are going to say ‘whoa’ to,” the source added. “This is a rock-solid film, but it will definitely raise some eyebrows.” There’s no telling what the movie will reveal, though Jolie’s sexual past and Pitt’s drug use could be topics that are explored. Thankfully, the documentary is reportedly going to be released in the coming weeks, so fans don’t have to wait long to find out. Angelina Jolie’spolitical ambitions with the U.N. are reportedly one of the reasons she decided to end her marriage. [Image by J Redden/UNHCR via Getty Images] The Wrap is reporting that Ian Halperin is making the documentary. Halperin confirmed the reports about the documentary on social media. Halperin is well known for his previous books on Michael Jackson. Tell us! Do you think Angelina Jolie’s divorce is taking a toll on her health? Let us know in the comments below. [Featured Image by Tom Stoddart/Getty Images Reportage/Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation via Getty Images]