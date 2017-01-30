'Scary Skinny' Bella Hadid Wasting Away As Her Ex The Weeknd Finds Happiness With Selena Gomez

Bella Hadid has seen better days. In the midst of her ex-boyfriend’s heated romance with Selena Gomez, Hadid showed up at a fashion show in Paris looking skinnier than ever. Is her breakup with The Weeknd behind her drastic weight loss? Radar Online reports that Hadid appeared like she was wasting away at the Chanel Show this week. Just this past summer, the model showed off a healthy-looking bikini body at the beach, but now she’s lost all of her luscious curves and downsized her breasts. All the while, her ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd, is having the time of his life with Gomez. Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid at a Dior Ball in Paris, France pic.twitter.com/DM6BOwagmf — Models Activity (@ModelsActivity) January 25, 2017 “She is actually not over The Weeknd,” an insider revealed about Hadid. “She still loves him.” This isn’t the first time Hadid has fought weight loss rumors. Per OK! magazine, Hadid lost a bunch of weight just prior to the Victoria’s Secret fashion show last month. “It’s a disaster because she’s already on her knees with her Lyme disease but that’s why she’s looking at non-natural ways to slim down even more,” a source revealed. “There’s not an inch of fat on her body right now so she’s researching lipo, rib removal and even fat freezing to give her a super-small waist – her big obsession right now.” In addition to the weight loss, Hadid’s outfit at Paris Fashion Show didn’t leave much to the imagination. Not only did it show off Hadid’s slim waistline, but her nipples were on full display. Was she trying to send a message to The Weeknd about what he’s missing out on? “They are on fine terms, but she is bitter about the romance with Selena,” the source added. “She was not happy when that gossip went everywhere between the Weeknd and Selena.” Thank you @Dior for always making me feel like a princess ???????????? #MariaGraziaChiuri A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jan 26, 2017 at 12:12pm PST Gomez and The Weeknd have not officially commented on their romance. ET Online, however, reports that they just got one step closer to becoming official on social media. After photos of the pair leaked online, the singer started following Gomez on Instagram. Gomez has not followed him back. Their romance first surfaced after cameras caught them making out at a Santa Monica restaurant a few weeks ago. The outing occurred only two months after The Weeknd called it quits with Hadid. “They were hugging, kissing, and being super affectionate. Selena was all over him — hugging him, kissing him. She looked amazing and so incredibly happy and in love,” a witness shared. “They had originally arrived at the restaurant separately, but left together.” After the photos surfaced, it was rumored that Bella Hadid thought Selena Gomez broke “girl code” by hooking up with her ex-boyfriend. Gomez was quick to tell her friends that she was never really friends with Bella. Instead, they are just both part of Taylor Swift’s “squad.” Selena Gomez Calls BS On The Weeknd’s Ex Bella Hadid, She Didn’t Break The Girlfriend Code – We Were Never Friends https://t.co/bZvq9utOiW… — All Trends IT (@All_Trends_IT) January 17, 2017 While Gomez’s relationship is still new, it sounds like things are starting to get serious. In fact, an inside source told Hollywood Life that Gomez is thinking about going on the road with The Weeknd when he leaves the country for his European tour. Are they moving too fast? “She said she was planning on doing something special for him on his birthday and that they had discussed going to Europe together. That she was maybe going to join him on tour. She didn’t say whether or not she would be performing,” the source stated. Gomez also recently made her relationship with The Weeknd Instagram official by posting a video of her new man. Although she quickly took the video down, we were able to grab this image from the video below. The Weeknd [Image by Selena Gomez/Instagram] The Weeknd’s first stop is in Stockholm, Sweden next month. It isn’t clear if Gomez will actually leave the country with her new boyfriend, so fans will have to wait and see how this story develops. Gomez’s romance with The Weeknd comes just months after she was released from rehab. The singer entered a rehab facility to deal with issues of depression and anxiety. She has kept a low profile since leaving finished her treatment, so it isn’t likely that she’ll open up about her dating life anytime soon. Tell us! Do you think it is the stress of The Weeknd’s new romance or the pressure to be model-thin that is making Bella Hadid drop so much weight? Let us know in the comments below. [Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Dior Beauty]