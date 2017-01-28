Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Heat Up In Italy, She Drops The 'L' Word On Instagram

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are enjoying a trip to Italy. Just weeks after going public with their new relationship in Santa Monica, California, the musicians have been photographed getting cozy with one another during a visit to the Accademia Gallery Museum in Florence, where they reportedly couldn’t keep their hands off of one another. On January 27, the Daily Mail shared several photos of Selena Gomez and The Weeknd as they strolled through town arm-in-arm before gazing upon the Renaissance art at the museum. The outlet also shared a special moment between the musicians as they took a break from the sights of the museum to look out a window at the town below. “Their eyes kept returning to one another, as they broke off from sight-seeing to share a quiet hug, while admiring views of the city,” the outlet explained. Selena Gomez and The Weeknd on the runway at the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on November 10, 2015

[Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images] In photos of Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, Gomez was seen in a pink floral dress, black coat and white open-toed pumps while her apparent boyfriend, whose real name is Abel Testafaye, sported a blue Puma jacket and black pants. Selena Gomez and The Weeknd may have just went public with their romance, but according to a new report, there have been feelings between them for over a year. Although The Weeknd was dating Bella Hadid during the time he and Gomez filmed the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, an insider claims sparks flew when he was introduced to Gomez, who was also performing at the event. “There were sparks when they first met at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2015,” an insider revealed, according to the Daily Mail report. “They both performed and The Weeknd was just taken by Selena.” Meanwhile, Selena Gomez reportedly found The Weeknd to be “cute,” but because he was involved with Hadid, she didn’t want to step on anyone’s toes and pursue a romantic relationship with him. “[Selena Gomez] is not good friends with either Gigi or Bella. She knows them through other people, but they are just acquaintances,” the source explained. “She is friendly with them, but not friends with them… Selena and Gigi were never fond of each other, so Selena definitely doesn’t have any stipulations about hooking up with, or dating, Bella’s ex.” The Weeknd’s romance with Hadid came to an end last November after they dated for nearly 2 years. The Weeknd attends the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show after party on November 30, 2016

[Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images] Earlier this week, a Hollywood Life source claimed Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were heating up and claimed the 24-year-old singer was already using the word “love” when referring to her main squeeze. As an insider revealed to the outlet, The Weeknd has been a rock for Gomez since she reportedly left rehab months ago and now, she’s head over heels. While Selena Gomez was tied to Justin Bieber for years leading up to her alleged stint in rehab at the end of last year, the insider said Bieber was the last thing on her mind as she continues to enjoy the company of The Weeknd in Italy. Although Selena Gomez hasn’t publicly declared her love for The Weeknd quite yet, she did drop the “L” word in one of her recent posts on Instagram. On January 27, Selena Gomez shared a photo of herself eating pizza in a stunning red gown as a friend, Theresa Marie Mingus, stood beside her. In the caption, Gomez wrote, “I love you @tmarie247.” Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have been seen a number of times together in recent weeks and enjoyed a night at Dave & Busters with several friends, including Jaden Smith and French Montana, before traveling to Italy. [Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]