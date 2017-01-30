Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Make Their Relationship Instagram Official, Enjoy Dinner In Italy

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have reportedly made their relationship Instagram official by following one another’s accounts. Weeks into the couple’s new romance, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd continue to make headlines as they take in the stunning sights of Florence, Italy. On January 29, Elle magazine revealed that while many felt that Selena Gomez’s time with The Weeknd would be nothing more than a hookup, the couple has since proved the theory wrong by showing off tons of PDA in Italy — and that’s not all. In addition to the cozy photos of the new couple, The Weeknd has taken his own photo of Selena Gomez and shared the snap on his Instagram story. After Selena Gomez and The Weeknd began following one another on Instagram, the “Starboy” singer took things up a notch online by publicly sharing his admiration for his fellow singer. In the photo, Selena Gomez was seen looking up at The Birth of Venus at The Uffizi Gallery in Florence. Selena Gomez attends the 2016 American Music Awards on November 20, 2016. [Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images] Following their museum visit, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were once again caught by photographers in Italy as they enjoyed a dinner date on Saturday night at Piazza Michelangelo and looked “very much in love.” According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, Selena Gomez wore a red “Los Angeles” sweatshirt, high-waisted jeans and a pair of black stilettos as The Weeknd stayed casual with black jeans, a denim jacket and white baseball cap. After The Weeknd was seen stealing a few kisses from Selena Gomez as she looked through her cell phone, the couple visited a restaurant, where they focused on nothing but each other. Throughout their dinner, the report explained, Gomez was seen with her hand on The Weeknd’s face as she went in for ” frequent, sweet kisses.” “[Selena Gomez] acted very sweet and very loving towards The Weeknd… He made her laugh and she was completely focused on him,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “It was like no one else existed — just the two of them. They were completely immersed in one another.” Selena Gomez and The Weeknd first sparked rumors of a romance when they were caught kissing one another during a PDA-filled dinner date night at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, California, earlier this month. Since then, they have enjoyed regular outings with one another in Los Angeles, including a visit to Dave & Busters with several of their friends. After arriving in Italy last week, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have been seen together in the city frequently and in one particular photo, Gomez was seen with her arms wrapped around The Weeknd’s neck as they admired the sights of the town. The Weeknd performs at the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on November 30, 2016. [Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images] Speaking of their time together, body language expert Patti Wood feels Selena Gomez trusts and loves her new man. “She’s putting her weight upon him which says ‘I trust you to take some of the weight off me. I trust you to be there for me’. She’s also saying, ‘I’ve got your back,’” Wood explained. “‘Selena is making a huge effort to get up and high, and get around him to say ‘I’ve got your back. There’s love all around you.’” “She’s resting her head on his shoulder which says ‘I am comforting you and I want to be comforted by you.’ It’s clear that they have an intimate relationship and that they both draw comfort from it,” she continued. “Their fingers are interlaced which says there is a desire to merge and be one with each other. What’s nice is that The Weeknd has nice posture. His head is titled back slightly to merge with [Selena Gomez] and his back is also tilted back slightly to merge with her.” [Featured Image by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images]