Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Over Already? Inside His Rumored Reunion With His Ex GF Bella Hadid

Is Selena Gomez’s romance with The Weeknd already over? The singer was reportedly spotted hanging out with his ex-girlfriend, Bella Hadid, at a concert in New York. Did The Weeknd turn his back on Gomez and rekindled things with Hadid? Hollywood Life reports that Hadid and The Weeknd attended the same concert on Jan. 18 in New York City. Although they weren’t photographed together, Hadid and The Weeknd were featured in images from the A$AP Rocky concert. Hadid was spotted with her good friend Kendall Jenner while The Weeknd had a surprise performance at the concert. The singer was also seen mingling with the same crowd Hadid was hanging with, so there’s a strong possibility that they met up at some point. That being said, no evidence has emerged that Hadid and The Weeknd talked to each other, though it is a strange coincident that they were at the same concert. According to Cosmopolitan, The Weeknd’s romance with Gomez kicked into high gear after photos of them making out surfaced online. The make-out session happened only two months after The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) cut ties with Hadid. To make things worse, Gomez is good friends with Hadid’s sister, Gigi. Selena Gomez and The Weeknd both performed at the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. [Image by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Images] “They recently started talking before the holidays but she has been on his radar before… They are taking things slow and getting to know each other,” an insider revealed. Once the photos leaked online, Hadid allegedly tried to convince The Weeknd that Gomez was only using him to her advantage. The Weeknd, however, wasn’t open to listening to his former girlfriend. “Bella has reached out to Abel a few times and told him Selena is using him,” the insider explained. “He thinks she’s just jealous and isn’t listening to her.” Entertainment Tonight reports that Selena Gomez’s ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber agrees with Hadid’s assessment. An insider claims that Bieber took things a step further by saying Gomez always dates people she wants to make music with, and The Weeknd is no exception. For Hadid, the photos and rumors have only made the split harder. “She still loves him,” a source revealed. “It really hurt her seeing Selena be all up on her man. She still feels like they have a connection.” It still isn’t clear if Hadid and The Weeknd have gotten back together. For her part, Gomez has been spending a lot of time with close friends. The pop star was just seen eating dinner with friends in Sherman Oaks, California at the Boneyard Bistro. Gomez looked happy throughout the outing and showed no signs of any drama. According to Daily Mail, Gomez’s romance with The Weeknd started while they collaborated on a new project. They have yet to reveal their new music, though it sounds like they both had a great time working together. “They started hanging out as friends and it became romantic,” an insider explained. “They’re working on very sexy music, so it spilled over.” Bella Hadid and The Weeknd at the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, weeks after their split. [Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images] Of course, the images that surfaced had fans wondering if Hadid and Gomez would start feuding with each other. Apart from a few social media posts, the two stars have not spoken out against one another in public, at least not yet. Indeed, Hadid shared a photo of her flipping the bird after the PDA images surfaced online. She also posted a sexy pic of herself right after Gomez shared an almost nude pic of herself standing in front of a mirror. Despite the back and forth, sources close to the situation claim that Hadid and Gomez were never good friends to begin with. “[Bella and Selena] have always been friendly, but they’re not best friends,” an insider shared. “They’ve never been close.” Tell us! Do you think that Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are the real deal? Let us know in the comments below. [Featured Images by Frederick M. Brown and Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]