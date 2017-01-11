Selena Gomez Is Focusing On Meaningful Relationships After Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift Rumors

Selena Gomez is ready to conquer 2017. After enduring a rough year during 2016, which was plagued by drama with her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, and the sudden and tragic death of her friend Christina Grimmie, Gomez is being more selective when it comes to who she allows in her life. In an Instagram live video shared with fans, Selena Gomez opened up about what she learned in 2016 and what she intended to focus on as she embarks on the New Year. “I would say the biggest lesson that I’ve been learning since 2016 would definitely be awareness,” Selena Gomez began in her statement to fans, via a report by MTV News on January 10. “I think it’s really important to be aware of like, the people that you’re surrounding yourself with, the people that are purposefully the ones you are spending time with.” Throughout 2016, Selena Gomez faced numerous rumors regarding her on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber, the latest of which suggested the 24-year-old singer was so deeply impacted by her strained relationship with Bieber that it actually prompted her reported downward spiral. According to Life & Style, Bieber allegedly takes Selena Gomez to a dark place mentally. Selena Gomez attends the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion After Party on November 10, 2015

[Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images] Selena Gomez went on to speak out the pointless moments of her past. “We go to dinner sometimes with friends, and sometimes we’ll go to dinner and we’ll leave and we’ll think, ‘That was such a pointless dinner. What did I learn from it? What will I gain from it? What was the point of it?’” Selena Gomez recalled. “And then other nights we’ll sit at the table for five hours with friends… [discussing] where you are in life. Like, where we are — we’re constantly checking in with each other. Like, ‘Hey, are you good? Are you good?’” Selena Gomez has a number of famous friends, including Taylor Swift, but for months, the two women haven’t been seen together. Instead, after attending the Grammy Awards in February of last year, Selena Gomez embarked on a world tour before canceling the events and reportedly heading to a treatment center in Tennessee. Meanwhile, Swift made headlines for her relationships with Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston — and her ongoing feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Although Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift haven’t been seen together publicly for several months, Swift was seen cheering for Gomez after she received the Best Female Arist: Pop/Rock award at the American Music Awards in November. While Swift was not in attendance at the event, she shared a video of her reaction to Gomez’s win on social media. Selena Gomez attends the iHeartRadio Music Awards on April 3, 2016

[Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images] In November, around the time of the American Music Awards, a rumor began swirling in regard to an alleged feud between Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift with OK! Magazine claiming Swift was a “mean girl.” “Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been inseparable for years, but according to reports, the ‘Kill Em With Kindness’ singer is finally done playing it nice with the blonde pop star,” a source told the magazine, according to a report by Gossip Cop. “Former flame Justin Bieber supposedly tried reaching out to [Selena Gomez], who’s currently in a Tennessee rehab center being treated for depression. And it seems Taylor wasn’t too happy about it. Taylor was livid and wrote a letter to Selena telling her their friendship is over. [Selena] went from sad to angry very fast,” the insider claimed. The insider went on to suggest that Selena Gomez was planning to expose Swift in a tell-all book and noted that she reportedly had some “awful stories about how Taylor treats people.” In response to the story, however, a source told Gossip Cop that Selena Gomez was not writing a tell-all book about her relationship with Swift. [Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]

