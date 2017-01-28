Selena Gomez Obsessed With The Weeknd, Totally Over Justin Bieber For Good [REPORT]

Selena Gomez is so obsessed with her boyfriend, The Weeknd, she doesn’t even think about Justin Bieber anymore, it has been alleged. The 24-year-old, who famously checked into a rehab facility out in Tennessee over the summer, has confirmed reports that she’s in a new relationship, and while the romance is still fairly new, sources say that Selena Gomez couldn’t be happier. She’s already using the L word around friends and family, Hollywood Life reveals, before adding that the singer hasn’t been this happy in years. Having successfully completed her three-month rehab program, Gomez has only been surrounding herself with people that she truly knows are there for her no matter what. [Image by Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images] After having returned to Los Angeles in November, her friendship with The Weeknd quickly blossomed into a relationship, and with the way things have been going as of late, Gomez is so grateful to have the “Starboy” hitmaker in her life, crediting him for keeping her on the right path. As previously revealed, Selena Gomez suffers from Lupus, and her ongoing battle with depression and anxiety didn’t make her life any easier when she signed on for a grueling tour across the country in support of her latest album, Revival. While her parents have been there for her through the ups and downs, the “Kill Em With Kindness” now has The Weeknd by her side, who has not only become her boyfriend but also someone she can talk to about anything and anyone. “Selena is using the L word when she talks about The Weeknd,” an insider tells Hollywood Life. “He’s been such a rock since her rehab stint and she’s as head over heels for him as one could be. He can do no wrong in her eyes, and Justin [Bieber] is the last thing on her mind!” As the source already mentions, Justin has become a thing of the past. Before seeking treatment at a rehab facility in Tennessee, it was often claimed that Selena Gomez had been thinking about reconciling with Bieber, who she shared an on-again, off-again relationship with for three years. However, the twosome found themselves in a heated discussion via social media over the summer, when Justin complained to his fans about them not being respectful of his decision to post photos of his then-girlfriend Sofia Richie on his Instagram page. Gomez argued by saying that if he doesn’t want to make his fans upset and post hateful comments on the images he uploads on the site, he should refrain from publicizing the romance online, which resulted in quite the insulting dig from Justin, who branded Selena as an opportunist and a cheater. [Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images] It wasn’t long before Gomez would publicly apologize for stressing her opinion regarding the matter concerning Justin and Sofia’s relationship. One week later, she announced plans to cancel the remaining dates of her tour so that she could seek immediate treatment for her battle with Lupus, depression, and anxiety. It does seem as if Justin hasn’t taken Selena Gomez’s romance news with The Weeknd too lightly, having branded the music of his ex-girlfriend’s new lover as “whack,” The Independent reports. Fans feared that a diss track could potentially be on its way from The Weeknd, seeing that the “Can’t Feel My Face” hitmaker has never been too shy when it comes to expressing his feelings about people who’ve bashed his music in the past. Sources, however, stress that Justin’s comments haven’t affected the singer in the slightest. He won’t be entertaining a feud with the Biebs over the fact that Selena Gomez has moved on with her life, regardless of what Justin might say about the 26-year-old. “[The Weeknd’s] boys keep telling him to do a diss track of sorts on Justin Bieber but he’s cool on it. Let’s face it, Justin is a walking diss track all on his own. He does an excellent job of making an ass out himself every time he opens his mouth or steps outside his house, he doesn’t need any help in that department.” What do you make of Selena Gomez and her new romance with The Weeknd? Would you consider it an upgrade from Justin? [Featured Image by Mike Windle/Getty Images]