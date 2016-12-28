Selena Gomez Reportedly Reacts To 'Carpool Karaoke' Video With Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez reportedly approves of a new video of herself and Justin Bieber appearing on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke. While the former couple didn’t actually appear on The Late Late Show segment together, a video of the two of them singing in a car together recently surfaced online and according to a new report, Selena Gomez found the clip to be “cute.” “[Selena Gomez] has seen the video and she loves it, she thinks it is really cute and well done,” a source revealed to Hollywood Life on December 27. As the outlet explained, clips from their separate appearances on the series were pieced together to give fans a look at what it would look like if Selena Gomez and her former boyfriend were still together. In the clips, Selena Gomez was seen revealing that she takes ginger shots each morning while Bieber informs her that he’s “an emotional guy.” Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar party on February 27, 2011

[Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images] “[Selena Gomez] looks at it very fondly and is very happy with it. It makes her smile,” the insider added. Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber haven’t been seen together publicly for several months, despite the ongoing rumors regarding the alleged possibility of a future reconciliation. However, they did have a couple of encounters on social media. In March, as he was linked to both Kourtney Kardashian and Haley Baldwin, Justin Bieber posted a photo of himself and Selena Gomez kissing in a pool with the caption, “Feels.” In response, Selena Gomez wrote, “Perfect.” Selena Gomez then showed up to her ex-boyfriend’s Purpose World Tour, but afterwards, they seemingly went their separate ways and Bieber continued to spend time with other women, including actress Nicola Peltz. Months later, Bieber began dating Sofia Richie, who is currently quite close with Peltz, and in August, he and Selena Gomez once again engaged in a public chat on Instagram. After Bieber posted a photo of himself and Richie on Instagram and slammed fans for being mean to the people he likes, Selena Gomez reminded the “Cold Water” singer that his fans have been there for him since the start and suggested he keep his romance off of social media. Once Bieber saw what Selena Gomez had wrote, he fired back at his ex-girlfriend by claiming she was using him for attention. In turn, Selena Gomez told her many followers that she was the one who had forgiven Bieber after he cheated on her multiple times. Weeks later, Gomez admitted to mental health struggles and embarked on a months-long break from the spotlight. Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber arrive at the 2011 American Music Awards on November 20, 2011

[Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images] Following news of Selena Gomez’s struggles with anxiety, depression and panic attacks, which reportedly led her to seek treatment in rehab, sources claimed her relationship with Justin Bieber may be to blame. “While [Selena Gomez] does suffer from lupus and other health issues, that’s not the reason she went to rehab,” an insider told Life & Style magazine. “Her biggest addiction is Justin.” “[Selena Gomez] became a different person around him,” continued the source. “She was extremely jealous and possessive and felt like she had to keep up with him to keep him. So she would drink and smoke, and then she got into weed and partying.” A second report echoed these sentiments and claimed Selena Gomez was dwelling on her past with Bieber. “[Selena Gomez] was stalking Justin on social media,” another insider revealed to Life & Style magazine. “She would drink a lot and could barely do anything but talk or think about Justin.” The source continued on, claiming that Selena Gomez was continuously showing off old photos of herself and Bieber. “It was creepy. [Selena Gomez] wouldn’t stop. She said she missed him and the pictures made her happy. But her friends thought it just made her look sick.” [Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]

