Selena Gomez: Why Her Friends Allegedly Want Her To Dump The Weeknd

Is Selena Gomez enjoying herself a little too much in her new relationship with The Weeknd? According to reports, the former Disney Channel star is going against everything she said she wasn’t going to do after successfully completing her three-month program at a rehab facility in Tennessee. As previously revealed, Selena Gomez suffers from Lupus. On top of that, her ongoing battle with depression and anxiety have only contributed to her decision to cancel her summer tour and check herself into a rehabilitation center that could hopefully get the pop princess’ life back on track. [Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images] Celeb Dirty Laundry claims that Selena had promised herself that she would make endless changes once she left rehab, starting off with her career. Gomez had planned to take a much-need break from the music industry, with no plans to begin dating in the near future, supposedly stressing that it would be nothing but a distraction. This month, however, Selena not only revealed that she’s back in the studio to work on her next album, she’s also confirmed reports that she’s dating R&B singer, The Weeknd, who she’s accompanying on his forthcoming world tour next month. Sources tell CDL that Gomez is beginning to show clear signs that she’ll evidently suffer another breakdown, which is worrying her friends. She’s been inseparable from The Weeknd ever since they first made their romance public earlier this month, partying with their closest friends and reportedly heading to nightclubs together. The outlet adds that someone who is still in the recovering process shouldn’t be involving herself in a relationship that’s surrounded by booze and partying. An insider added that Selena will certainly face a significant drawback form the romance once it comes to an end, insinuating that whatever the couple currently share with one another won’t last. Gomez, who headed out to Dave and Busters in Hollywood this week, was allegedly acting quite different in front of eyewitnesses, who described her behavior as rather unusual. “She’s spending every free moment she has with him. Fans are worried that Selena might end up in rehab again, especially with the erratic behavior she’s been displaying lately,” the source explained. “She just spent three months at a rehabilitation center for her anxiety and depression issues. Did she really get the help that she desperately needs? That’s what fans are wondering.” While Selena Gomez did end up taking a break from social media, the supposed fact that she’s already recording a new album is worrying her friends and her fans — especially since her decision to start dating again also came out of the blue. [Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret] Because she’s now said to be seeing The Weeknd, the “Hands To Myself” songstress has already formed a handful of enemies, starting with Bella Hadid, the ex-girlfriend. Daily Mail claimed earlier this week that Bella is furious about Selena and The Weeknd’s romance, mainly because she had considered Gomez as a good friend of hers. Bella has now asked some of her closest pals to side with her or Selena, stressing that she doesn’t want people around her that can tolerate a “backstabber” and “traitor.” Kylie, Kendall Jenner, and sister, Gigi, have reportedly ditched Gomez from all social media platforms in support of Bella, who is said to be struggling to accept the fact that her ex-boyfriend has officially moved on from her. It’s said that Selena isn’t making much of the enemies she’s formed since going public with her relationship, stressing that she was never friends with Bella. If being in a happy romance with The Weeknd means she has to end certain friendships, she’s totally fine with that. What do you make of Selena’s decision to start dating again? Is it too soon? [Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]