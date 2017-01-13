'Sister Wives' Rumors: Meri Brown's New Boyfriend Allegedly Tells Her He Is Gay

There are always rumors flying that Meri Brown is going to leave Kody Brown. The couple showed their issues with her being catfished on the show Sister Wives, and were not quiet about it. Now the rumors have been flying that Meri found a man while she was on vacation with the family in Hawaii. When this all started, the Inquisitr reported about the rumors that Meri Brown had found love and was leaving Kody. Now The Hollywood Gossip is sharing that this man Meri allegedly met turned out to be gay. One of the many ways that #LuLaRoe blesses my life, is when I’ve been so crazy busy and haven’t had time to do laundry, I can raid my #LuLaInventory and Boom! Brand new outfit! ???????????? #LuLaRoeIrma #LuLaRoeJoy #LuLaRoeLeggings #LuLaHappiness A photo posted by Meri Brown (@lularoemeribrown) on Dec 7, 2016 at 9:54am PST When the original reports came out, it was reported that Meri Brown had met a guy who lived in Hawaii and was dating him. A source at the time said the following. “She’s always gone now. She’s always traveling. Meri has wanted to leave for the past year and a half. She’s done.” Meri and Kody never addressed these rumors at all. A source is sharing that Meri allegedly met this guy while on vacation in Hawaii with her family. It turns out that they didn’t really know what was going on with their relationship, though. They both had different ideas. “While they were filming the big family trip to Hawaii Meri went off to do her own thing and met this man. She fell fast and hard for this guy. He was nice, and it was easy because she really craves attention since she’s not getting it back home, but turns out he’s gay!” Sitting here in a pile of #LuLaRoe excited about this week! So glad to be home after 9 days away, ready to organize what I brought home, look at all the new stuff I got while I was gone, and get prepped for my online launch on Thursday evening. Join my Facebook group if you want to get in on the party! ???????? #lularoesarah #lularoejoy #lularoehappiness A photo posted by Meri Brown (@lularoemeribrown) on Nov 14, 2016 at 12:36pm PST The source went to share that Meri Brown allegedly was planning a future with this guy. She really thought it was going to be something more, but instead, it was just a friendship. The source says that Meri was traveling back and forth from Vegas to see him and had plans to move there. The source revealed that he broke the news to Meri before things got too far. The confusing part of this story is how Meri Brown didn’t figure it all out sooner. If she was in love with this guy, you would assume that they were physical with each other. If he is gay, there is no reason he would want to be physical with her. Of course, the Brown family is not sharing their side of the story and probably never will. People shared that Meri Brown was also going through a hard time recently when it was revealed that her daughter, Mariah Brown, was gay. Meri had a bit of a hard time dealing with it because she didn’t know. Meri wasn’t upset with her daughter, but just had to get used to the way things were going to be different. She shared how she felt. “When I had Mariah, I had this cute little girl. I just always expected that she would grow up, meet a guy, get married, have kids. I always wanted to have a son. I always just kind of thought, ‘Well, ya know, since I never had a son, I’ll be able to kind of adopt Mariah’s husband into kind of being a son.’ And I looked forward to seeing who that was gonna be, you know? And that’s not gonna happen.” Are you shocked to hear that Meri allegedly met a new man and he turned out to be gay? Do you believe these rumors? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss new episodes of Sister Wives on TLC on Sunday nights. [Featured Image By Ethan Miller/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx