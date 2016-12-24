Stassi Schroeder Is Taking A Break After 'Suicidal' Tweet

Stassi Schroeder is reportedly struggling with the ongoing backlash she’s faced due to her behavior on the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules, which aired this past Monday night. During the show, Stassi Schroeder was seen sharing several Twitter posts with her fans in regard to the backlash she’s faced and in one of the posts, she admitted to reportedly feeling “suicidal” because of things people had tweeted to her during the episode. “Suicidal thanks to you tweeters,” Stassi Schroeder wrote in a message to her followers, reportedly blaming her haters for her suicidal thoughts. Then, a short time later, she deleted the tweet. “I thought I was thick skinned & tough. I’m not,” Stassi Schroeder wrote in another Twitter post. “I’m having a mental/emotional/everything breakdown. Please everyone stop.” Right away, several fans grew concerned about Stassi Schroeder’s shocking messages. Stassi Schroeder attends DailyMail’s after party for 2016 People’s Choice Awards on January 6, 2016

[Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images] “[Stassi Schroeder] is not happy about how she was shown,” a source revealed to Radar Online on December 23. “She’s not fully suicidal, but she’s taking a break from social media and asking her fans and haters to let her breathe.” While the report earlier today claimed Stassi Schroeder was “taking a break,” it sure hasn’t looked that way on Twitter quite yet. After her disturbing tweets were shared, Stassi Schroeder returned to Twitter and has shared a number of posts and re-tweets with her fans. Stassi Schroeder also thanked her Khalisis, which is what she calls her fans, for saving her. The insider went on to reveal that Stassi Schroeder, who has been with Vanderpump Rules since the series began in 2013, was upset about Bravo TV’s editing. “[Stassi Schroeder] doesn’t want to be labeled a ‘mean girl’ this season and the show is being edited to show her and Katie [Maloney] in more negative lights than others,” the source said. “Katie claims that the editing is unfair and nobody is letting them air what really went down.” As for what led to Stassi Schroeder’s extreme reaction to Monday’s show, another source told Radar Online that the former SUR Restaurant staffer is known by those close to her as “highly emotional” and “dramatic.” Stassi Schroeder attends Glamorama “Fashion Rocks” on September 9, 2014

[Image by Michael Kovac/Getty Images] Stassi Schroeder was featured in a full time role on Vanderpump Rules when the series’ first season kicked off and continued on with that role until the end of Season 2. At that point, after learning that her former boyfriend, Jax Taylor, had not only cheated on her in Las Vegas but also slept with her close friend Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder moved to New York City where she began living with a new boyfriend, Patrick Meagher. While Stassi Schroeder ultimately returned to Los Angeles ahead of production on Season 3, she was only featured in a part-time role due to the fact that she was no longer working at SUR Restaurant, where the show is based. At the same time, she chose to keep her romance with Meagher completely off the series. Then, by Season 4, Stassi Schroeder began discussing Meagher and the drama they were facing. After fans watched Stassi Schroeder move in with Doute during Season 4, she and Meagher split as she filmed Season 5 and in July, she opened up about the devastating turn of events during an episode of her Podcast series, Straight Up With Stassi. “We’ve broken up and gotten back together so many times, it was like, ‘Goda****, we can’t do this pattern anymore, this routine of breaking up and getting back together every month,’” Stassi Schroeder cried on the series. “I deserve and he deserves so much better than this relationship where no one ever knows if we’re together or apart… We deserve something stable or steady.” “It’s not about getting rid of Patrick,” she admitted. “It’s about getting rid of this routine. We fight all the time.” [Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]

