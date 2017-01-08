T.I. Expecting Two Children This Spring, Neither By Wife Tiny?

Rap star T.I. is rumored to have impregnated two different women with both of them expected to give birth sometime this spring. Rumors of the “ASAP” rapper being on the outs with his R&B star wife have circulated for weeks, now Media Takeout is reporting all the friction could have something to do with T.I.’s wondering ways. Tiny Harris (real name Tameka Cottle Harris) formally filed for divorce from the rapper just before the Christmas holidays, citing irreconcilable differences and requesting a hearing in March where she hopes to establish “temporary alimony, child support, child custody visitation other immediate matters.” After six-years of marriage, the couple have three children, King Harris, Major Harris and Heiress Harris. The two also have four other children from previous relationships. After news of the breakup started to go public, T.I. took to social media to refute all the rumors and “false stories” chronicling their split. According to E! News, the two have long been working through issues, but more recently all the nonstop “arguments and disagreements over some issues led them to split.” The two have spent the last several years documenting their union on their hit VH 1 reality show T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, which first hit airwaves more than six-years ago. Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris attends young thugs 25th Birthday and PUMA Campaign in Atlanta, Georgia. [Image by Prince Williams/Getty Images While a source told E! the two want to “still be friends for the kids and family,” several media outlets have reported all may not be lost and the two may yet find their way back to one another. “One minute they love each other and the next minute they want to kill each other,” said a source, adding that the two spent Christmas together with their children. Another source added Tiny’s legal actions were meant to serve as a threat to her husband so he would “stop the shenanigans” with other women, while another classified it as “normal” to their relationship. Many interpreted a recent Facebook post made by Tiny as her way of admitting that she too had strayed in the marriage. There she supposedly ranted that after every thing her husband has put her through, she deserves to do something just for herself. She later denied owning the page where the post appeared. She also posted a quote to Instagram many internalized as being a statement about the state of her marriage, reflecting, “If everybody can have it, I don’t want it.” Around that same time, she turned heads by hanging out at a party with boxing champ Floyd Mayweather and spending much of the night dancing close to him. Mayweather and T.I. previously butted heads over the boxer’s relationship with Harris. Back in 2014, the two exchanged blows at a Las Vegas restaurant after T.I. confronted Mayweather while he dined at a Fatburger. Witnesses claimed T.I. first start “jawing” at Mayweather, then “took a swing” at the career undefeated grappler. Floyd Mayweather listens at a press conference ahead of his upcoming fight with Andre Berto at JW Marriott Los Angeles at L.A. LIVE on August 6, 2015 in Los Angeles. [Image by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images] Earlier that night, Mayweather reportedly taunted T.I. to “control” your wife. The champ later denied that he had any kind of intimate relationship with Harris. “I’m eating at Fatburger and next thing you know, he walk in talking about we need to talk again,” Mayweather added. “Then a couple of words exchange and people got to pushing and a riot kinda broke out. And then a bunch of chaos and that was basically it.” Tiny first made a name for herself as part of the wildly successful and now cult classic R&B group Xscape. She also won a Grammy Award as a writer for the TLC classic hit single “No Scrubs.” Neither T.I or Tiny has publicly commented much on their split or the prospect of a reunion. [Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]

