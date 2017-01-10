T.I.'s 'Family Hustle' Show On Chopping Block Amid Tiny Divorce Drama?

Rap star T.I.’s cable reality show could be headed for the chopping block amid rumors he and wife Tiny Harris are set to follow through on their rumored divorce. Several media outlets are reporting VH-1 is leaning toward pulling the plug on T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, primarily because the “ASAP” rapper has become too difficult to deal with. Harris (real name Tameka Cottle Harris) filed for divorce from her husband of six-years just before Christmas amid growing rumors of his infidelity. Whether his relationship status has anything to do with his wild mood swings seems up for debate, but in any event network officials seem to have had enough. Word is the couple has already been living apart for the last year and in her petition Tiny cited irreconcilable differences. She also requested a March hearing, where attorneys for her have indicated they hope to establish grounds for alimony, child support and a child custody arrangement. During a recent appearance on an Atlanta radio show, the rapper instantly shot down any talk of his marital status, snapping at hosts it was none of their business. T.I. and Kevin Hart kick off the holiday season with shoppers at Brookstone in Times Square in New York City. [Image by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images] “T.I. is a headache to deal with,” said a source with knowledge of his VH-1 standing. “As the show continues, he’s gotten more and more demanding. Don’t get me wrong, the network loves the show, but he’s a nightmare to work with and the production is sick of dealing with him.” A source described as close to the couple previously told Hollywood Life Harris has also finally grown tired of putting up with all her husband’s antics. “Tiny is no Mother Theresa, but she dealt with T.I.’s crap for way too long,” the source added. “She stayed longer because of the five kids, but T.I. took her for granted and just thought she would always be there and she didn’t want to be stuck in that rut forever.” The tipping point for her may have come upon hearing the latest rumors involving her husband’s alleged indiscretions, namely that he impregnated two other women and is now expecting children with both of them sometime in the spring. “She wanted to be loved and not be seen as an afterthought and she is now doing something about it,” a source added of Harris. “It’s a wake-up call for all of them.” Tiny officially filed for divorce on Dec. 7, but since then the pair has reportedly spent time together and there is talk they could yet find their way back to one another. T.I. and Tiny attend Moet Rose Lounge presents T.I. in Miami, Florida. [Image by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images] Most recently, the two were publicly seen having dinner together with at least one of the three children they have together. The two are also parents to several other kids they have from previous relationships. The couple has spent the last several years documenting much of their volatile union on their show and sources close to them insist working through their many issues has become a constant struggle for them. “One minute they love each other and the next minute they want to kill each other,” said a source. A recent Facebook post made by Tiny has also largely been interpreted as her way of admitting that she too has strayed in the marriage. There she supposedly ranted that after everything her husband has put her through, she deserves to do something just for herself. She later denied owning the page where the post appeared. She later took to Instagram to post the statement, “If everybody can have it, I don’t want it.” Around that same time, she turned heads by hanging out at a party with boxing champ Floyd Mayweather and spending much of the night dancing close to him. [Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]

