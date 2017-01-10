Tarek And Christina El Moussa Divorce, She Reportedly Confirms Dating Relationship With Alleged Boyfriend Gary Anderson

Tarek and Christina El Moussa are officially getting divorced. Although the Flip or Flop couple announced their separation at the end of last year, Tarek waited to file for divorce until nearly one month later. According to a new report, Tarek’s lawyer has confirmed his recent filing. “Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage,” the pair said in a statement to People Magazine at the time of their split, via a report on January 9. “We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed.” Tarek and Christina El Moussa got married in 2009 and have two children together, daughter Taylor Reese, 6, and son Brayden James, 1. Tarek and Christina El Moussa visited the HGTV Santa HQ on December 13, 2014

[Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images] Tarek and Christina El Moussa announced they had parted ways in December but had been living separately since May of last year, following a bizarre incident involving Tarek, a gun and a feared suicide attempt. In December, TMZ shared news of the former couple’s explosive fight, which allegedly led to their split. According to the report, 11 deputies and one helicopter responded to “a call of a possibly suicidal male with a gun” at Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s Orange County home in May after Tarek allegedly fled the residence with a gun. Although Tarek later told police his intention was only to “blow off some steam,” deputies later seized 5 guns, including an AR-15, from his home. A while later, it was reported that a witness on the scene was actually a man who later became involved with Christina El Moussa. As TMZ revealed to readers, Gary Anderson, who had previously worked for Tarek and Christina El Moussa, was reportedly at a neighbor’s home when the incident took place and saw Tarek fleeing his home. Months later, he and Christina El Moussa allegedly struck up a romance. “Gary’s the witness who told deputies he saw Tarek run out of his back door and onto a hiking trail. Gary claimed [Christina El Moussa] — who was shaking and crying — told him Tarek had taken a gun,” the outlet revealed. Christina El Moussa visited the HGTV Santa HQ on December 13, 2014

[Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images] Around the time Tarek’s divorce filing was confirmed, In Touch Weekly magazine claimed Christina El Moussa had allegedly confirmed that she is dating Gary Anderson. As the magazine explained, Christina El Moussa’s alleged confirmation comes just days after a source suggested that Tarek had caught his partner sending inappropriate text messages to Anderson before their dispute in May. “Tarek saw [Christina El Moussa]’s phone and [believed] there was some inappropriate texting going on between Christina and Gary,” the insider revealed, claiming the incident led to Tarek’s reported blowup in May. However, in a statement to the magazine, the estranged couple insisted that neither party was involved in a romance with someone else, nor did either of them believe that the other was seeing someone before their split. In addition to Christina El Moussa’s reported relationship with Gary Anderson, Tarek has been tied to a romance of his own. As TMZ revealed to readers in December, Tarek reportedly dated the 23-year-old former nanny to his children after his split from Christina El Moussa. According to the outlet, Tarek’s rumored romance with Alyssa Logan began in September and ended just weeks later after the reported couple attended a Florida Georgia Line concert together. Tarek has not yet commented on his alleged relationship with Logan. To see more of Tarek and Christina El Moussa, as well as their family, tune into Flip or Flop Season 7, which is currently airing on HGTV on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. [Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]

