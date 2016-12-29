Tarek El Moussa Dates Former Nanny, 'Flip or Flop' Star Dumps Alyssa Logan To Win Christina Back?

Tarek El Moussa is in the doghouse with many Flip or Flop fans. Earlier this month he released a statement with his wife, Christina, announcing their marriage was being worked on while they live separately. They have been separated since May or early June, but have not filed paperwork to take the steps toward divorce just yet. An audio tape of a domestic argument was leaked, and all of this has changed Tarek and Christina’s world in the blink of an eye. Shortly after Tarek El Moussa announced he was separated from his wife, news leaked that he had been dating the former nanny. Alyssa Logan is reportedly her name, and she has allegedly been devastated by the fact that she gave up everything to be with Tarek. According to Hollywood Life, Tarek El Moussa was dating Logan for almost two months. They began dating in September, but he quickly ended things at the end of October. Rumors are that Tarek wants Christina back, but she isn’t taking the bait as she is rumored to be happy with Gary Anderson. #Fliporflop #season7!! I think Christina was attacked by a #raccoon because she has #holes all over her #designer #shirt!!!!! Look at big #sexy Jeff #photobombing back there! A photo posted by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Nov 15, 2016 at 6:49pm PST Things weren’t supposed to get nasty between Tarek and Christina El Moussa and so far, they have done their best to remain amicable. They have been spotted out in public together, most likely talking about where their marriage is headed and talking about the two children they share. Tarek and Christina had agreed to keep their business relationship and planned to continue filming Flip or Flop. All was looking up for the El Moussas with their show until their marital issues were leaked. HGTV was reportedly getting ready to renew Flip or Flop for a fourth season, but that changed. The show has been canceled after filming obligations have been met. There are a few more episodes that will be filmed in the upcoming weeks, and after that, Flip or Flop is gone for good. Christina El Moussa has made it clear that she is not going to get back together with Tarek. She has moved on, and he had an opportunity to as well. His relationship with Alyssa Logan was shocking, and many viewers have expressed their concerns that it could have had a part in the marriage breaking down. That has not been confirmed, and it certainly isn’t the only rumor circulating. One scenario alleges that Tarek found inappropriate texts on Christina’s phone from the family contractor, Gary Anderson. Neither scenario has been confirmed or denied, and most believe they may have played a role if true, but they were not the sole cause. Now that the nanny’s name has been released and she is allegedly a woman scorned, Tarek El Moussa could find himself in a world of trouble. As the days pass, more information comes out about why the El Moussas split and their relationships with the people who were like family to them. Tarek catches a lot more heat for dating the nanny than Christina does for dating the contractor, though the age difference is almost exactly the same. Both parties seem to be trying to be amicable, which is a step in the right direction for everyone involved. Rough couple of years.. Today I Went in for another cancer screening and it was all clear! I remember the day we took this photo. A photo posted by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Nov 23, 2016 at 8:42pm PST There is hope that Tarek and Christina El Moussa may speak out in depth about what happened to bring down their marriage. They looked like a picture-perfect couple from the outside, but inside it was another story. Married for seven years, Christina stood by Tarek when he was diagnosed with cancer and through all of the treatments. Flip or Flop is canceled, but the El Moussas have to move on with their lives and be there for both of their children. Tarek El Moussa has officially ended it with Alyssa Logan, and as far as anyone knows, he is remaining single for the time being. [Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]

