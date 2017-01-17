Taylor Swift Allegedly Slammed By Selena Gomez & The Weeknd, 'They Don't Want To Become A Taylor Type Joke,' Source Claims

Taylor Swift is allegedly feeling the heat from rumored new couple Selena Gomez and The Weeknd as the twosome are allegedly telling friends they don’t want their new romance to turn out like Swift’s slew of failed high-profile relationships. That’s according to a new report by Hollywood Life, who claimed amid the Selena and The Weeknd dating rumors that the twosome are planning to keep their relationship private, unlike some of Swift’s past romances with stars like Tom Hiddleston, Calvin Harris and Joe Jonas. A source alleged that The Weeknd has been telling friends that he “doesn’t want to be seen out and about everywhere” with Selena and is instead looking to keep their new romance on the down low to avoid turning their relationship into a farce amid reports Gomez’s friendship with Swift may be strained right now due to her latest romance. The Weeknd “is not in any mood to be the next Bennifer or Brangelina,” continued an insider who spoke out to the site about the singer’s views on his new romance with Selena, before claiming that the singer allegedly threw a pretty major diss at Gomez’s famous bestie by supposedly calling Taylor’s love life a “joke.” [Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images] “He doesn’t want to be a pawn in anyone’s game, he doesn’t want his relationships to become a Taylor Swift type joke,” the source continued of the singer’s alleged Swift diss. While Selena and The Weeknd have not confirmed reports claiming they may have thrown a serious diss in Taylor’s direction, sources alleging that the duo have supposedly been referring to Swift’s dating history as a “joke” come shortly after insiders alleged that Selena and Taylor’s friendship may have turned sour in the wake of Gomez’s recent time away from the spotlight. Us Weekly reported back in October that Selena allegedly entered rehab “to focus on her mental health,” which some sources claimed late last year may have put a strain on her once close friendship with Swift amid reports Swift’s girl squad member, and The Weeknd’s former girlfriend Bella Hadid is not happy about him moving on with Gomez. Radar Online claimed last month that Selena and Taylor may have ended their friendship in the wake of Gomez’s rehab stint, reporting in December that Selena has supposedly been doing some spring cleaning when it comes to her relationships and allegedly felt that Taylor was a “bad influence” in her life. [Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images] “Since Selena got out of rehab, she has been cutting out all of the bad influences in her life,” a source alleged last month, claiming that the friends Selena Gomez opted to slow things down with “definitely included Taylor Swift.” “Selena is sober now, and she is doing everything right,” continued the source amid reports Gomez and Swift may have ended their friendship, despite the twosome making no secret of their closeness over the past several years with sweet Instagram photos and red carpet appearances. “She is continuing to see a therapist and surround herself with positive influences,” the insider continued amid the speculation surrounding the state of Swift’s friendship with the “Good For You” singer, but claimed that “Taylor, unfortunately, does not make the cut anymore.” Radar Online’s inside source then went on to allege that one of the biggest factors in Selena’s alleged decision to cut ties and pump the breaks on her friendship with Taylor, just weeks before she was spotted with The Weeknd, stemmed from Gomez supposedly believing that Swift is constantly trying to best her when it comes to their music careers. [Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio/Turner] “She’s completely over it,” the source said of Gomez amid reports her friendship with Swift could now be over. “Taylor is always trying to one-up [her], and make it look like Selena is just lucky to be her friend.” Selena and Taylor have not commented on the rumors claiming that their longtime friendship could have hit a snag, though Taylor and the “Kill ‘Em With Kindness” singer have notably not been spotted together in recent months. But while reports are suggesting that Selena and her rumored new boyfriend may have thrown a diss at Swift and her highly publicized love life, Taylor appeared to have nothing but sweet words for Gomez on social media back in November, marking the first time the two had publicly acknowledged each other in months. According to Billboard, after Gomez gave an emotional speech about her recovery and rehab stint at the 2016 American Music Awards, Taylor reportedly took to Instagram stories to share a video of her speech which she simply captioned, “Baby.” What do you think of reports claiming that Taylor Swift’s friendship with Selena Gomez may be a little strained amid her romance with The Weeknd? [Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio/Turner and Jason Merritt/Getty Images]

