Taylor Swift Reacts To Selena Gomez's New Romance With The Weeknd, Glad She's Done With Justin Bieber?

Taylor Swift infamously proclaimed her dislike of Justin Bieber backstage during an event years ago, but is she also against Selena Gomez’s latest flame, The Weeknd? After Gomez and The Weeknd were first seen together, fans immediately wondered if Taylor Swift would be upset about the romance due to The Weeknd having split from Bella Hadid, the younger sister of her best friend Gigi, just a couple of months prior. While rumors have been swirling in regard to possible tension between Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift, a source claims the “Wildest Dreams” singer doesn’t have any issues with her longtime friend’s new relationship, despite The Weeknd’s past romance with Hadid. “[Taylor Swift] supported Selena even when she was with [Justin Bieber] and she wasn’t comfortable with that relationship. And she’s also supporting her friend while she is with The Weeknd,” an insider explained to Hollywood Life on January 27. “Taylor doesn’t see Selena often, but she wants there to be no weirdness at all.” Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift pose backstage at the 2011 People’s Choice Awards on January 5, 2011. [Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images] The Weeknd and Bella Hadid dated for nearly 2 years before they split in November of last year. During the 2013 Billboard Music Awards, Taylor Swift was caught sticking her tongue out as Gomez and Bieber shared a quick embrace backstage after splitting from one another months prior. Since then, she and Bieber have reportedly been on the outs, and some have suggested that she caused drama between him and Gomez. “Justin knows [Taylor Swift] doesn’t like him and never will and the feeling is mutual, but he is smart enough to know not to say anything in public or on social media because he knows all the scrutiny he’d endure,” another source told Hollywood Life. “He never expects to be her friend and is not looking to be her friend. He blames Taylor for some of his issues with Selena and that will never go away.” Taylor Swift never gave a direct comment about Gomez’s relationship with Bieber, but her body language at the awards show seemed to say it all. Even after their split, rumors claimed she was encouraging Gomez to keep her distance from Bieber. As fans may recall, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber sparked rumors of a possible reconciliation in March of last year after Bieber posted a photo of the two of them kissing in a pool on his Instagram page. Taylor Swift attends the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 28, 2016. [Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images] After short-lived relationships with Kourtney Kardashian and Hailey Baldwin, Bieber reached out to Gomez and she later showed her support for her ex-boyfriend at one of his “Purpose World Tour” shows. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift did her best to protect her friend from potential heartbreak. “[Taylor Swift] basically told Selena to be careful and not to put all her eggs in one basket,” a source explained to Hollywood Life last March. “This is what she’s been telling her for a long time. Taylor is worried that Justin is going to break her heart, yet again.” “[Taylor Swift] thinks Selena is far more mature than Justin and deserves so much better. She has given up hope and is determined to help find someone suitable for her best friend.” While Taylor Swift hasn’t been seen spending time with Gomez for nearly a year, she has enjoyed tons of outings with model Gigi Hadid. Although Swift doesn’t appear to be close with Bella Hadid, the model ex-girlfriend of Selena Gomez’s new boyfriend, many have felt that there may be tension between them. That said, Gomez and The Weeknd have stayed silent in regard to their new romance, as has his ex-girlfriend. As Gomez and The Weeknd continue to enjoy their new relationship, Taylor Swift is rumored to be working on a new album. [Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]