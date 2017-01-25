Taylor Swift To Drop Scathing Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Diss Track, 'She's Still Angry About How They Embarrassed Her' Source Says

Taylor Swift is allegedly gearing up to throw some serious shade in Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s direction that may reignite their 2016 feud. That’s according to a new report by In Touch Weekly, who’s claiming that Taylor is gearing up for a huge musical comeback in 2017 that will allegedly include the release of a scathing diss track aimed at Kim and Kanye. According to a source close to the singer, Swift – who has previously taken aim at John Mayer on “Dear John” and Katy Perry on “Bad Blood” – is now readying a diss track aimed at Kim and Kanye that will supposedly refer to Kardashian and West’s tough year that saw Kim robbed at gunpoint in Paris, Kanye hospitalized and a slew of divorce rumors. “Taylor feels that the damage Kim and Kanye did was way worse than anything any of her enemies or ex-boyfriends ever did,” an insider revealed to the site of the alleged diss song, which, if released, will follow the seriously nasty feud between Kim, Kanye and Taylor that hit the headlines last year and could refer to the rampant reports of marriage trouble. [Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS] According to the Swift source who claimed to have inside information on the apparent new diss song, Taylor’s track is supposedly “no-holds-barred” and “includes lyrics referring to Kim and Kanye’s horrible year.” “Taylor is still angry about how they embarrassed her,” the insider admitted of Swift’s feelings towards Kardashian and her rapper husband amid their feud after Kanye rapped about the star in his track “Famous” before Kim then leaked footage of a phone conversation between the two later in the year. “So yes, she’s hitting below the belt.” Though Taylor has not yet commented on the claims alleging that a Kardashian and West track is imminent, In Touch Weekly went on to claim that Swift is supposedly planning on releasing the song about their feud as a single, much like she did with “Bad Blood” in 2015. “She’s saying it’s a great track with an amazing beat that’s a sure-fire hit,” the Taylor insider revealed of the reported diss track. “People will love it — except for Kim and Kanye. Kim and Kanye aren’t going to be happy.” As fans will remember, Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got into a seriously nasty feud in 2016 which began after West rapped about the “Shake It Off” singer in the song “Famous,” seven years after West stormed the stage and interrupted Taylor’s speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. Billboard reported that Kanye rapped in the track, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/Why? I made that b**** famous,” before Taylor then hit back via a statement from her rep issued to the site which claimed Swift warned Kanye about “releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message.” Swift then continued her nasty feud with the couple by calling out Kanye at the 2016 Grammy Awards, before Kardashian then opted to fire back at Swift on Snapchat by leaking footage of Taylor and Kanye’s previous phone call about the song, in which E! News reported that Taylor can be heard telling the rapper that the song “is obviously very tongue in cheek.” “I really appreciate you telling me about it, that’s really nice,” Swift then continued in the clip, before she then hit back on Instagram by claiming that Kardashian and West were attempting to “falsely paint [her] as a liar” by leaking the clip. [Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS] But Swift’s feud with the couple certainly wasn’t over there, as Kardashian then appeared to slam Taylor once more on social media. Despite taking a break from her various social media accounts after being robbed at gunpoint of around $10 million worth of jewelry in October, Kardashian appeared to briefly return to Twitter to like a tweet by Us Weekly that claimed Swift’s ex Calvin Harris may have been throwing a serious diss in her direction in his new music video. “Is Calvin Harris shading ex Taylor Swift in his new ‘My Way’ music video?” the tweet posted in late October read including a link to an article claiming that Harris may have been throwing a diss at his ex in his new music video, after which sources alleged that Kim’s PR team asked her to remove the tweet from her account. “[Kim’s] PR told her to take down the tweet,” a source told Hollywood Life of why Kardashian unliked the scathing tweet about Taylor and her ex, reporting Kim’s team allegedly told her that liking the message made her appear too “jealous and spiteful” towards Swift amid their nasty feud. What do you think of reports claiming that Taylor Swift is gearing up to slam Kanye West and Kim Kardashian following their feud in a scathing diss track? [Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images and Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Webby Awards]